Maple Leafs' Sheldon Keefe hints at possible William Nylander return for Game 3 against Bruins

As Game 3 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins looms, the potential return of forward William Nylander could turn out to be a major boost for the Leafs. Nylander, who missed Game 2 due to an undisclosed injury, remains a possibility for Game 3, according to Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe.

NHL insider Mark Masters provided insight into Keefe's thoughts. According to Masters' tweet, the coach said:

"Obviously no update today, because not much happening for us here today except for getting ready to travel. But he's a possibility for us tomorrow, I guess, is all we would say."

William Nylander's absence in Game 2 was notable, especially considering his consistent presence throughout the regular season, where he played in all 82 games and posted impressive numbers with 40 goals and a career-high 98 points. The forward's potential return for Game 3 could provide a significant boost to the Maple Leafs' offensive capabilities.

Despite not playing in Game 2, William Nylander's status was a game-time decision, indicating that his injury might not be severe. Barring any setbacks, he stands a good chance of rejoining the lineup for the upcoming pivotal game against the Bruins.

Keefe and the Maple Leafs' management have not disclosed anything about Nylander's injury. However, Nylander did participate in skating sessions leading up to Game 3. However, he didn't take part in line rushes and instead focused on additional work alongside potential scratches.

The Maple Leafs and Bruins are tied at 1-1 so far in the series, and Game 3 could give either Leafs or Bruins the lead.

In terms of overall season performance, Auston Matthews has been outstanding with 69 goals and 38 assists, while John Tavares has also been a force with five goals and two assists in the last 10 games.

On the Bruins' side, David Pastrnak's 47 goals and 63 assists highlight their offensive prowess, supported by Jake DeBrusk's recent contributions of three goals and two assists in the last 10 games.

Maple Leafs secured a 3-2 win while William Nylander was absent from the lineup

In a thrilling Game 2, the Toronto Maple Leafs, led by Auston Matthews and Max Domi, showcased their resilience against the Boston Bruins. Domi's precise pass found Matthews, who deftly maneuvered past Linus Ullmark to break a tie and secure a crucial victory.

John Tavares also contributed, highlighting the Leafs' depth despite William Nylander not being in the lineup.

Despite early setbacks, including a disallowed goal and a late first-period deficit, Toronto rallied, displaying a newfound determination. Matthews' performance, with a goal and two assists, underscored his status as the NHL's goal-scoring leader.

The win not only ended an eight-game losing streak against Boston but also shifted momentum in Toronto's favor, setting the stage for an intense home-ice battle in Games 3 and 4.