Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner under 'pressure' as analyst predicts high-stakes playoff implications

TSN hockey analyst Craig Button believes that Toronto Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are facing significant pressure heading into the first round of the playoffs.
The Leafs finished the regular season strong, clinching the Atlantic Division with 108 points and setting up a "Battle of Ontario" clash against the Ottawa Senators. However, it will be a challenging series, with Toronto under intense scrutiny to deliver.
The core four — Matthews, Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander — is particularly under immense pressure, having won only one playoff series together in eight years. On "SportsCentre with Jay Onrait," Button emphasized that Matthews and Marner have the most weight on their shoulders among all playoff players.
"In the entire playoffs, all players included, I don't think there's any question," Button said on Thursday. "You can say who has the most pressure, Austin or Mitch, said Button. "Eight years, they haven’t got it done. Early on, you're not going to hold that against them, but this is a group that management and ownership have real belief in."
Button suggested that failure to advance could lead to major changes within the organization as a logical consequence.
"You finished (in) first place," Button said. "You've done everything you could to avoid playing one of the Florida teams, and now for Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews, it's go time. If they don’t get it done this time, there will be massive changes with the Toronto Maple Leafs, not because I know anything, but because there will have to be massive changes."
Marner finished the regular season as the leading scorer for the Maple Leafs with 102 points (27 goals and 75 assists), while Matthews notched 78 points through 33 goals and 45 assists.
Following multiple seasons of underwhelming playoff outcomes, Toronto's core players are under pressure to step up and achieve postseason success. The result of its run will likely determine whether the management will continue to support the core group or opt for significant changes.
Auston Matthews delivers a four-word response on the Leafs facing Senators in Round 1
Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews delivered a four-word response when asked about facing the Ottawa Senators in the first round.
"It's good for hockey," Matthews said on Wednesday, via THN's David Alter.
The "Battle of Ontario" is returning to the NHL playoffs after nearly two decades. The last playoff meeting between the Leafs and Senators was in 2004, with Toronto winning 4-1 in Game 7.
The Leafs hold a 16-8-0-0 record against Ottawa in the playoffs all-time. Game 1 will be at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama