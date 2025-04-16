Maple Leafs vs Senators Playoff History: Which team has a better postseason H2H record from Battle of Ontario? 

The postseason Battle of Ontario is back as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators are set to clash in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs. This will be the fifth playoff meeting between them.

Toronto won the Atlantic Division after defeating the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Tuesday. At the same time, Ottawa grabbed the first Wild Card spot in the East after a 4-3 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on April 13.

The Maple Leafs have a 16-8 record against Ottawa in their four previous playoff matchups.

The two teams first met in the playoffs in 2000. After the series was tied 2-2, Toronto took the next two games to win it in six. The next year, the Leafs swept the Senators in the opening round, starting with back-to-back shutouts to win the series 4-0.

In 2002, Toronto once again knocked out Ottawa in the second round after a hard fought seven-game series. The teams last met in the 2004 playoffs round 1, with the Maple Leafs defeating the Senators in seven games.

While the Leafs historically have the upper hand over in the postseason, the Senators head into this postseason after winning three regular-season games.

Former Sens’ goalie Patrick Lalime recalls facing Maple Leafs in postseason

Former Ottawa Senators goalie Patrick Lalime looked back on the memorable playoff battles he took part in against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the early 2000s.

Though the Senators came out on the losing end in each of those series, Lalime has fond memories of facing the Leafs in the playoffs.

“Those were the best games of my life,. The most fun I had was playing those games against the Leafs.” Lalime said via TheAthletic.com.

Now a TVA Sports analyst, Lalime still gets excited for Leafs-Senators games.

“I am excited again. I’m still excited every time I do a Leafs-Sens game. For me, it’s still something that’s there. You know Leafs-Sens, since [Ottawa entered] the league, it’s there, and it’s always going to be there,” he added.

Both teams have one regular-season game remaining before they meet in the 2025 playoffs. The Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings next on Thursday, while the Senators take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

