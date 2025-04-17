Maple Leafs vs Senators playoff schedule: NHL releases dates, timing, channel list for 'Battle of Ontario'

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will face off in the first round of the playoffs, where they are expected to give it their all to win the "Battle of Ontario."
Toronto has won only one playoff series since 2004, and its last Stanley Cup win was in 1967. Meanwhile, Ottawa has made the playoffs for the first time since 2017. It is hoping to continue its success in this playoff series.
The NHL has released the full schedule for the Maple Leafs-Senators playoff series. Game 1 will be on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena. The "Battle of Ontario" will be interesting as both teams have a lot at stake.
Here are the dates, timing, and channel list:
Sunday, April 20 - 7 p.m. ET -
- Ottawa at Toronto (Scotiabank Arena) - SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN2
Tuesday, April 22 - 7:30 p.m. ET -
- Ottawa at Toronto (Scotiabank Arena) - SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN2
Thursday, April 24 - 7 p.m. ET -
- Toronto at Ottawa (Canadian Tire Centre) - SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, ESPN2
Saturday, April 26 - 7 p.m. ET -
- Toronto at Ottawa (Canadian Tire Centre) - SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, Max
Tuesday, April 29 -
- Ottawa at Toronto (Scotiabank Arena) - TBD
Thursday, May 1 -
- Toronto at Ottawa (Canadian Tire Centre) - TBD
Saturday, May 3 -
- Ottawa at Toronto (Scotiabank Arena) - TBD
Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators (Battle of Ontario)
The Ottawa Senators have won all three games against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the regular season. They have also outscored the Leafs 9-3, so they know how to handle them. However, playoff hockey is different, and Toronto has a strong core of offensive players.
The Maple Leafs' offense is led by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, William Nylander and Matthew Knies. Three of these players have scored over 30 goals, and Nylander has 45 goals. They will go up against the Senators' Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, Brady Tkachuk and Shane Pinto, who all have scored over 20+ goals.
Toronto finished second in the Atlantic Division with 106 points. It has a 51-26-4 regular season record led by Matthews in his first year as the team's captain. The Leafs have a new coach with Stanley Cup experience: Craig Berube.
Meanwhile, Ottawa has one game left this season, and its record stands at 44-30-7 with 95 points. The Senators are fourth in the Atlantic Division.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama