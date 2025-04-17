Maple Leafs vs Senators playoff schedule: NHL releases dates, timing, channel list for 'Battle of Ontario'

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will face off in the first round of the playoffs, where they are expected to give it their all to win the "Battle of Ontario."

Ad

Toronto has won only one playoff series since 2004, and its last Stanley Cup win was in 1967. Meanwhile, Ottawa has made the playoffs for the first time since 2017. It is hoping to continue its success in this playoff series.

The NHL has released the full schedule for the Maple Leafs-Senators playoff series. Game 1 will be on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena. The "Battle of Ontario" will be interesting as both teams have a lot at stake.

Ad

Trending

Here are the dates, timing, and channel list:

Sunday, April 20 - 7 p.m. ET -

Ottawa at Toronto (Scotiabank Arena) - SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN2

Tuesday, April 22 - 7:30 p.m. ET -

Ottawa at Toronto (Scotiabank Arena) - SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN2

Thursday, April 24 - 7 p.m. ET -

Toronto at Ottawa (Canadian Tire Centre) - SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, ESPN2

Saturday, April 26 - 7 p.m. ET -

Toronto at Ottawa (Canadian Tire Centre) - SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, Max

Ad

Tuesday, April 29 -

Ottawa at Toronto (Scotiabank Arena) - TBD

Thursday, May 1 -

Toronto at Ottawa (Canadian Tire Centre) - TBD

Saturday, May 3 -

Ottawa at Toronto (Scotiabank Arena) - TBD

Expand Tweet

Ad

Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators (Battle of Ontario)

The Ottawa Senators have won all three games against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the regular season. They have also outscored the Leafs 9-3, so they know how to handle them. However, playoff hockey is different, and Toronto has a strong core of offensive players.

The Maple Leafs' offense is led by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, William Nylander and Matthew Knies. Three of these players have scored over 30 goals, and Nylander has 45 goals. They will go up against the Senators' Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, Brady Tkachuk and Shane Pinto, who all have scored over 20+ goals.

Ad

Toronto finished second in the Atlantic Division with 106 points. It has a 51-26-4 regular season record led by Matthews in his first year as the team's captain. The Leafs have a new coach with Stanley Cup experience: Craig Berube.

Meanwhile, Ottawa has one game left this season, and its record stands at 44-30-7 with 95 points. The Senators are fourth in the Atlantic Division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama