Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander spoke after Game 4 against Florida Panthers on Sunday night in Sunrise, Florida about Matthew Tkachuk's end-game threat. The Maple Leafs lost the game 2-0, and the series is now tied 2-2.

At the end of the game, Max Domi hit Aleksander Barkov from behind. The hit led to a fight between both teams, and several players got involved. After the hit, Matthew Tkachuk spoke to Nylander.

On Sunday, B/R Open Ice posted a video on X where Tkachuk could be heard telling Nylander he was going after him in the next game because of the Domi hit.

Nylander was asked about Tkachuk's comment after the game.

“Just talking. I mean, that’s what he does.” Nylander said.

When asked if it affected him, Nylander denied it.

"No. He'll probably do whatever he can do to get a player off their game. But yeah, next game is gonna be a fun one." Nylander said.

Nylander played 21:27 minutes in Game 4 and had four shots on goal. He leads the team in playoff scoring with 15 points. That includes six goals and nine assists. Forward Mitch Marner is second with 12 points, who scored 102 points in the regular season.

The scrum at the end led to penalties for players from both teams. Domi got a five-minute major, and Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad received a game misconduct. The NHL may review the play for possible discipline.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman also commented on the hit between Max Domi and Aleksander Barkov and mentioned that the DoPS will look into it

"I'm sure they will (DoPS will look into the hit), but I'm with Kevin (Kevin Bieksa not siding with more discipline for Domi). That's not going anywhere. And Florida is like the Bad Boy Pistons. They go at you a lot,"

Sergei Bobrovsky kept Maple Leafs' offense in check

Florida Panthers got goals from Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett but they kept the Maple Leafs silent the entire game. Their goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 23 saves for a shutout.

Now, the Maple Leafs will play Game 5 in Scotiabank Arena, Toronto on Wednesday. So far, the home team has won every game in the series. Toronto won Games 1 and 2. Florida won Games 3 and 4.

The winner of Game 5 will lead the series 3-2. The winner will be one step closer to the Eastern Conference Final. They will face either the Carolina Hurricanes or the Washington Capitals. The Hurricanes are leading that series 2-1.

