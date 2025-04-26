Mara Teigen drops two-word hype message for fiancee Evander Kane as Oilers take on Kings in Game 3

Evander Kane and the Oilers are playing the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup playoffs Round 1. On Friday, Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen cheered on her beau with a special story on Instagram.

Ad

Mara posted a selfie in a black outfit while sitting inside a car on her Instagram stories. In the caption, she wrote:

“Go babyyy,” and tagged Evander Kane.

via Instagram/@marateigen

The Edmonton Oilers are down 0-2 in their first-round series against the LA Kings. They return home for Game 3, which has become a must-win.

Ad

Trending

After the first period, the Oilers lead the Kings 2-1 at the time of writing. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring for Edmonton, and Evan Bouchard added a second with a slap shot. Adrian Kempe got one back for the Kings with a quick snapshot off a feed from Doughty and Kopitar.

Evander Kane and family welcomed baby girl Penelope

Earlier this month, Evander Kane announced that they had brought his newborn daughter Penelope home after 31 days in the NICU. He posted a special carousel of pictures on his Instagram featuring sweet moments with Penelope.

Ad

“Proud to Announce that Mara and I had our beautiful baby girl Penelope on March 4th. After 31 days in the NICU she was finally able to come home last week,” he wrote.

“Mara, it was incredible to watch your love and attention to Penelope throughout this entire process. We are so thankful that she is finally home, she is having tons of fun with her siblings.”

Ad

He then expressed his gratitude to the doctors and staff at the hospital.

“Thank you to our doctors and all the NICU staff who helped allow us to bring Penelope home happy and healthy.”

Ad

Mara Teigen also shared a separate post, welcoming their baby girl.

“Penelope Monroe🦋 born at 31 weeks, our sweet strong girl came home after 4 weeks in the NICU. Thank you for teaching me a version of strength and patience that I didn’t know I had,” she wrote on Instagram.

She thanked Evander Kane for his support throughout the whole time and taking care of their kids when she was in the hospital.

Ad

“Thank you to my love @evanderkane for being my rock through all of this and taking care of our other precious little ones so I could be in the Hospital. I have waited my whole life for you, Penelope. We all feel so complete. March 4th, 2025 🦋”

Evander Kane and Mara Teigen already have two sons, Hendrix and Iverson. Kane also has a daughter, Kensington, from his previous marriage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama