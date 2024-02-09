Marc-Andre Fleury gets candid about Minnesota Wild's chances of sealing playoff berth 

Marc-Andre Fleury, the veteran goaltender for the Minnesota Wild, discussed the team’s potential to secure a playoff berth. With 33 games left and the Wild in an uncertain position after the All-Star break, Fleury conveyed unwavering belief in the team’s capacity to move forward.

In an interview on Minnesota Wild Hockey PONDcast with Kevin Falness, when questioned about the likelihood of reaching the playoffs, Marc-Andre Fleury said:

“Yeah, yeah, for sure. And we all do, right? We all love to play with each other on the ice."

Expand Tweet

Fleury's optimism is not unfounded, as the team's schedule is laden with divisional matchups, which he acknowledges as opportunities to make significant strides in the standings.

"I don't know, I think we all believe," Fleury added. We all believe we can do it, and I think the fact that we're playing a lot of divisional game, right, till the end of the season, I think that there's a lot of four-point games in there, so we have our faith in our, that's the way you said it."

He also suggested that a series of victories in these critical matchups could propel the Wild up the table.

"Yeah, oh yeah, yeah, you've got faith. I think we have our destiny in our hands, right? There you go. I think if we win those four-points games in on, we're gonna climb here, and I think we all believe that we can do it.”

Minnesota Wild will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at Xcel Energy Center on Friday.

Sidney Crosby reflects on potential last showdown with Marc-Andre Fleury

Marc-Andre Fleury might face his former teammate Sidney Crosby for one last time. Crosby spoke on a possible last matchup with Fleury.

“Yeah, it’s a possibility, Crosby said (via The Athletic). "I think you just try to remember the great moments. Obviously, this will be a special one if that’s the case. In times like that, you reflect a little bit, and you just look back at the great memories that you’ve had.”

Crosby and Fleury have played together since they were part of the Canadian World Juniors team. Crosby also spoke about Fleury's departure from the Penguins in 2017 and playing with him.

“You play together that long, you think everything will work itself out. You find out pretty quickly that this isn’t the case. There’s a lot of change, a lot of turnover that can happen at any time."

"It’s something that’s part of the game. But we had some great years together, some great memories. That year, there was so much turnover. You get reminded that it’s a business.”