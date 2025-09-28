Marc-Andre Fleury has closed the door on a comeback after suiting up for what was billed as his final appearance with the Pittsburgh Penguins on the weekend.The 40-year-old retired last spring as a member of the Minnesota Wild but signed a ceremonial professional tryout with the Penguins at the invitation of GM Kyle Dubas. He took the ice in preseason action against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a game Pittsburgh won 4-1 on Saturday.It was Fleury’s first time in net for the Penguins since 2017, and fans inside PPG Paints Arena made it clear how much they wanted more, erupting in chants of “One More Year!” during his third-period appearance.After the game, Fleury was asked about the fans’ “one more year” chants, he answered:“Thank you. I am tired. My hip is sore. I'm gonna take a little break”Fleury took the ice in his bright yellow pads and turned aside all eight shots that came his way in the third period of the game.In the closing moments, as chants of “Thank You Fleury” echoed through the arena, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang embraced him.Marc-Andre Fleury spent the first 13 seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, backstopping the franchise to three Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016, and 2017 before being claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.NHL insider Pierre LeBrun says &quot;teams will call&quot; for Marc-Andre FleuryNHL insider Pierre LeBrun believes Marc-Andre Fleury’s retirement might not stop teams from trying to bring him back. LeBrun said he’s certain clubs will reach out in new year to see if the legendary goalie would consider returning.&quot;So I will just say this: I believe teams will try to convince Fleury out of retirement in January. I don’t know what he will say, but I am telling you teams will call, 100 percent.&quot; LeBrun tweeted.Adding fuel to the speculation, Fleury’s agent Allan Walsh retweeted LeBrun’s comment with a simple eye emoji, a subtle gesture that didn’t go unnoticed.Fleury wrapped up an incredible 21-season career with 575 wins in 1,051 NHL games, spending time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, and Minnesota Wild.