Marc-André Fleury's wife Veronique throws a gala retirement party attended by Ryan Reaves & other current, ex-NHLers, and their partners

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 11, 2025 13:02 GMT
This weekend, Marc-André Fleury’s wife Veronique Larosee Fleury hosted a retirement party in honor of the former NHLer. The event was attended by several current and former NHL players including San Jose Sharks forward Ryan Reaves and their partners.

On Sunday, Veronique posted a carousel of photos featuring special moments from the evening. In the caption, she wrote:

“Had the most amazing weekend celebrating with our people. So grateful for all of you, who traveled from near and far to celebrate Marc’s career.”
“Thank you @nadiasaputo for helping me plan the most perfect event and thank you @thisisver for setting the most perfect vibe 🎤 Hearts are full! 🫶🏼”
One of the clicks showed a long dinner table set with crystal glassware, ornate plates and rows of tall candles with a backdrop of projected hockey highlights celebrating Fleury. Another image captured a guest holding up a sign reading “Congrats Flower” as others applauded.

There were also several black-and-white photo booth shots of guests posing with Fleury. The final slide featured a click from a large outdoor gathering of guests and friends in swimwear posing on the lawn holding the “Congrats Flower” sign.

Marc-André Fleury received multiple calls from NHL teams to ‘un-retire’

Marc-Andre Fleury officially retired in May following the 2024-25 NHL season and a brief appearance for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship.

According to his agent Allan Walsh, several NHL teams contacted him on July 1 to gauge Fleury’s interest in coming out of retirement. Walsh mentioned the teams were serious about signing the veteran goaltender citing a thin goalie market.

“July 1, I got called by five teams asking if there was any way Marc-Andre Fleury would un-retire,” Walsh said.
“Five teams calling and they were prepared to make serious offers on one-year deals to entice 'Flower' to their city.”

Fleury ended last season with a .899 save percentage and 2.93 goals-against average for the Minnesota Wild. Despite continued interest, Walsh confirmed that Fleury won’t be returning next season.

“Well, he’s made it pretty clear for now that he has no intention to play next year,” Walsh said.

Fleury’s 21-year career included 1,051 regular-season games and 575 wins, the second-most in NHL history. He won Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, 2016 and 2017, and also played for the Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks and the Wild.

