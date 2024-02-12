Marc Methot delivers his take on Morgan Rielly's controversial cross-check

Former NHLer Marc Methot delivered his thoughts on Morgan Rielly's controversial cross-check on Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig during Saturday's "Battle of Ontario" clash between the Leafs and Sens.

The incident unfolded at 19:54 of the third period. The Maple Leafs were down by a goal when Greig got the opportunity to put the puck back into the empty net of Toronto with a slapshot to seal the win for the Sens, 5-3.

Following the goal, Morgan Rielly took an exception to Greig's shot and delivered an illegal cross-check against the Sens forward near the boards. As a result, Rielly was assessed a major penalty along with a game misconduct. He was subsequently ejected from the game.

Meanwhile, Marc Methot, who spent five seasons with the Senators during his playing career, took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his thoughts on Rielly's controversial cross-check on Ridly Grieg.

Here's what Marc Methot said:

"I sincerely believe Morgan Reilly should get suspended, but...I also happen to love everything about that sequence last night. I love that Greig is slowly embracing the heel role, and I love the response from Reilly.

It’s entertaining and everybody is talking about it. This could be the little spark the Battle of Ontario needed. Just my opinion."

Morgan Rielly is now facing a hearing for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Riedly Grieg. The Leafs defenseman will have his in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday, with the date and time yet to be determined.

Notably, this is the first time in his 11-year NHL tenure that Rielly has faced a suspension. He leads the Maple Leafs defense department in scoring with 43 points (seven goals and 36 assists) in 50 games this season.

Marc Methot is set to be inducted into the London Nights Hall of Fame

Methot, along with Billy Carroll and former assistant GM, is set to be inducted into the London Knights Don Brankley Hall of Fame.

Before being drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2003, Marc Methot began his career while representing the London Knights, a major junior hockey team in the OHL during the 2002-03 season.

He helped the Knights win the Memorial Cup after beating Rimouski Oceanic in the final in 2005.

The aforementioned three inductees will be honored during the Knights' home game against the Soo Greyhounds on Friday, Feb. 16.