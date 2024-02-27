Marc Methot drops Mitch Marner to fit 36-year-old Senators forward in Canada's 2026 Olympics projected roster

Former player-turned-analyst Marc Methot weighed in on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's projection of Team Canada's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

Methot advocated for the inclusion of the 36-year-old Claude Giroux, suggesting that he replace Mitch Marner. Methot emphasized Giroux's experience and potential contribution to the team:

"Not a serious lineup until I see Claude Giroux in there. Easy move would be to take Marner out."

Giroux, with 18 goals in 55 games, presents a seasoned option, contrasting Marner's 23 goals in 53 games.

However, Zach Hyman and Sam Reinhart retain their positions on the top line alongside Connor McDavid, boasting impressive stats. Hyman has 37 goals and 56 points in 54 games, while Reinhart boasts 39 goals and 67 points in 58 outings.

Nathan MacKinnon headlines the second line with Carter Verhaeghe and Brayden Point, with MacKinnon amassing 96 points in 59 games. Sidney Crosby, projected to captain the team, leads the third line alongside Brad Marchand and Travis Konecny.

Marc Methot's proposed adjustment sees Giroux potentially injecting experience into the lineup, while youth dominates the fourth line with Mitch Marner alongside Connor Bedard and Quinton Byfield.

On defense, Devon Toews and Cale Makar form a formidable duo, supported by Shea Theodore and Noah Dobson. Veterans Josh Morrissey and MacKenzie Weegar provide stability on the third pair.

In goal, Adin Hill and Jordan Binnington vie for the starting role, with Stuart Skinner being the third option. Hill, with a Stanley Cup win and a 14-5-2 record, is Button's projected starter, but goaltending remains a significant concern.

Marc Methot's insight: Matt Rempe's impactful debut in NHL

Marc Methot weighed in on Matt Rempe's spirited tilt with veteran Nic Deslauriers, acknowledging the rookie's remarkable performance. Methot tweeted:

"This Rempe fella is going to be a problem. What’s worse, is now he knows he can go toe to toe with anyone. Scary."

In four games into his NHL career, Rempe has made a significant impact. Standing tall and possessing lightning-quick speed and formidable physicality, he showcased his newfound fighting ability against one of the toughest veterans in the league, Nicolas Deslauriers.

Rempe's versatility is what sets him apart. Beyond his combat prowess, he has demonstrated a knack for scoring goals, making him a valuable asset on the ice. With a diverse skill set, Rempe has earned the reputation of being a true "Swiss army knife," capable of influencing the game in various ways.