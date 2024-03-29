"Something I promised I would do": Mark Giordano explains his special celly of pointing towards the sky

During tonight's game against the Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano honored his late father, Paul Giordano, with a heartfelt celebration after opening the scoring.

Pointing to the sky, Giordano fulfilled a promise he made to himself and to his late father, symbolizing a tribute to his father's memory.

"Just something I promised I would do after my dad passed away there if I scored," Mark Giordano said. "The way it was going (smile) it looked like it might not happen, but nice to get that one ... nothing too big, but pretty special for me."

Reflecting on his emotional reaction in the postgame interview, Giordano expressed the significance of fulfilling his personal commitment to acknowledge his father's passing through his on-ice performance.

The gesture served as a poignant reminder of the profound impact his father had on his life and career, honoring his memory in a meaningful way. Giordano added in memories of his father in the postgame interview, giving fans a lens into the life of Paul Giordano.

"Ah, man, he was just a jokester, great guy, funny, easy to be around. We miss him," Giordano added. "It was obviously a tough little bit for the family, but we rally around each other like we have always & we’ll go from there & move on."

Mark Giordano's goal celebration also marked a moment of catharsis after enduring a challenging period both personally and professionally.

Following the passing of his father, Giordano faced adversity on multiple fronts, including a concussion sustained during a game against the Arizona Coyotes on March 1st, just days after returning to play following his father's death. Tonight's game was Giordano's first since suffering from the concussion.

Mark Giordano credits support from Toronto Maple Leafs after goal celebration honoring late father

The 40-year-old defenseman expressed his happiness after getting the support of the Toronto Maple Leafs during this tough time.

"You always feel better being around the guys. The support from the organization, I mean, you can’t say enough about our organization & our team," Giordano said. "When something like that happens, you see how many people really, truly care about you."

The concussion sidelined Giordano for a significant portion of the last month, adding to the emotional weight of his personal loss and the physical toll of his injury. Despite the setbacks, Giordano's resilience and determination shone through as he navigated through adversity with grace and perseverance.

Before his injury, Mark Giordano had been a key contributor to the Maple Leafs' defensive corps, tallying one goal and six assists for seven points in 38 games. Now, with one of the most memorable Leafs goals of the season, Giordano has added one more point that will probably mean more.