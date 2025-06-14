Mark Messier tells Oilers fans not to fret despite Connor McDavid's goal drought in Stanley Cup Final 

Legendary Edmonton Oilers captain Mark Messier has a message for Oilers fans concerned about Connor McDavid's lack of goals in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Through the first four games of the series, which is tied 2-2, McDavid has yet to find the back of the net. However, he does lead the playoffs in points with 32, thanks to his NHL-high 26 assists.

Speaking on ESPN's NHL coverage, Messier said he believes McDavid's drought is not a cause for concern and he will break out soon.

"I think, you know, he's such a preoccupation for Florida right now. Every time he's on the ice, it's so hard to defend in every area of the ice. He puts so much pressure on the defense, he's penetrating. He's getting all kinds of chances,” Messier said.

“I don't think it's a problem for Edmonton at this point right now. Obviously, they're 2-2 in the series. He eventually is going to score," he added.

Messier also pointed out that teams who go on to win the Stanley Cup usually have plenty of depth, and the Oilers have proven throughout the playoffs that they have it.

While Connor McDavid has been quiet on the scoring front, linemate Leon Draisaitl has picked up the goal-scoring, netting 11 playoff goals. His overtime winner in Game 4 is a perfect example of the Oilers' depth rising to the occasion.

“But don't be surprised when McDavid puts his fingerprints on the score sheet,” Messier added.

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final will go down at Rogers Place on Saturday in Edmonton.

NHL analyst Cheryl Pounder gives take on Connor McDavid's scoring slump

Speaking on Domino's "That's Hockey", TSN Hockey analyst Cheryl Pounder discussed Connor McDavid's scoring woes. Pounder pointed out that even though McDavid hasn’t scored, he’s still been active offensively, racking up 17 shots over the first four games.

“And it's sort of that magic hero-like moment that McDavid hasn't had yet. And kind of we're all waiting for it. And I think that's what's missing at the moment because let's face it as the best player in the world we've come to expect it," she said.

She also highlighted a key moment in Game 4 against the Panthers where McDavid slipped past defenseman Aaron Ekblad and had a prime scoring chance before being denied by Sergei Bobrovsky.

Pounder added that there's a sense of anticipation as fans wait for McDavid to rediscover his scoring touch.

