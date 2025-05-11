Mark Stone injury: Concussion or jaw/facial fracture speculated by expert after Knights captain's early exit from Game 3

  • home icon
By Nestor Quixtan
Modified May 11, 2025 02:56 GMT
Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone left Saturday night’s Game 3 against the Edmonton Oilers following a dangerous collision with Corey Perry.

During the second period of the Golden Knights-Oilers tilt, Stone slid while trying to play the puck. Perry skated past Stone to retrieve the loose puck, with Stone colliding head-first against Perry’s leg.

Here’s a look at the play:

Stone still played three more shifts following the collision but ultimately left the game with a suspected head injury.

Renowned sports physician Dr. Harjas Grewal speculated that Stone could have suffered a concussion or a facial fracture. In either case, the Golden Knights could be without their captain for the remainder of the series.

While a facial fracture could mean that Mark Stone could return to the lineup sooner than expected, a concussion could mean four to five games off the ice. The Golden Knights would have to advance to the next round before getting their captain back.

There is no word on Mark Stone’s condition at the moment. He will likely be evaluated before further information is provided.

