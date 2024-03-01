Mark Stone injury: Insider speculates possible return timeline for Golden Knight's captain

There is some uncertainty about captain Mark Stone's return to the lineup before the playoffs, which could lead the Vegas Golden Knights to consider other options to bolster their offense.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, Stone is expected to miss the remainder of the season, and his return to the lineup fully fit before the playoffs remains in doubt.

"Darren Dreger on Insider Trading says #VegasBorn Mark Stone is out for the rest of the regular season and is questionable for Stanley Cup Playoffs."

Mark Stone sustained the injury during the Golden Knights' 5-3 defeat to the Nashville Predators on Feb. 20. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff later reported that the Golden Knights veteran had a lacerated spleen.

This is the second time the 31-year-old forward has been out for the remainder of the season. Stone suffered a back injury during the 2022-23 NHL season. However, he was able to stay healthy for the playoffs and helped his team win the Stanley Cup, while recording 11 goals and 24 points.

Last year's trade deadline saw the Golden Knights place Stone's $9.5 million cap hit long-term injured reserve, allowing them to make some solid acquisitions up front in Ivan Barbashev and Teddy Blueger, as well as goaltender Jonathan Quick.

The club is in a similar situation and is already scouring the markets for top-six forwards, with Tyler Toffoli, Jordan Eberle, and Pavel Buchnevich among those reportedly on the team's radar.

Mark Stone's NHL stats

Vegas Golden Knights v New York Islanders

Mark Stone was drafted No. 178 overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2010 NHL draft. After playing for seven seasons with the club, he was traded to the Golden Knights in 2018-19.

Stone has been with the Golden Knights for the last six years. This season, the veteran has accumulated 53 points through 16 goals and 37 assists in 56 games. Overall, he has racked up 567 points through 212 goals and 355 assists in 640 games.