Mark Stone injury update: Kelly McCrimmon provides VGK fans with troubling news around 2023 Stanley Cup champion

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone has a lacerated spleen and will be out at least for the rest of the season, according to Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon.

McCrimmon didn't provide a clear timeline regarding the player's absence. Stone was injured during a 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Feb. 20.

“I don’t know how much more time that he’ll miss beyond that,” McCrimmon said (via NHL.com). “It's really an unknown for us. These are different type of injuries than what hockey players normally sustain. It's impossible to know what the timeline is.

“It's a little bit of a tough one to pinpoint in terms of circling the date on the calendar. I don't think this puts him in that risk in any way longer term, but it is going to take the time that it is going to take."

Stone has been vital to the Vegas Golden Knights' 2023 Stanley Cup win, contributing 17 goals and 21 assists.

This season, Stone has 16 goals and 37 assists in 56 appearances.

What does Mark Stone's injury mean for the Vegas Golden Knights' season?

Vegas Golden Knights were keen on focusing on the trade of a winger in the latter stages of the trade window.

With the absence of Mark Stone for the remainder of the regular season, the team will be looking to get the remaining wingers to step up and pitch in.

Vegas has heavily relied on Stone for points this season as the winger has contributed 53 points over a spell of 56 games. The next player is Jonathan Marchessault, who has also contributed 53 points but in 63 games instead.

The Golden Knights' depth chart has star power as the franchise sealed the deal for Noah Hanifin in the final days of the trade window.

The Golden Knights will host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, with both teams looking to cement their position in the knockout stages of the campaign.