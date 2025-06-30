"Marner 13M contract coming in": NHL fans reignite allegations of Golden Knights' LTIR misuse after gruesome Alex Pietrangelo injury update

The gruesome injury update on Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has reignited allegations amongst NHL fans that the team misuses Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) to circumvent the league's salary cap.

Alex Pietrangelo is expected to miss the entire 2025-2026 season after insider David Pagnotta reported he will require multiple major surgeries this summer on Sunday. The Knights will likely place him on LTIR, freeing up his $8.8 million cap hit.

One fan reacted on social media:

"Marner 13M contract coming in," alluding to speculation Vegas could use the extra cap space to acquire Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.

Another fan wrote:

"Of course! But he will be 100% ready for the 2026 playoffs," on X.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Oh shit, can’t stand the Knights but don’t want to see a player dealing with all that. That sucks. Hope he recovered quickly," one fan wrote.

"Last year for the LTIR loophole right? Might as well go out with a bang. Saving Stone for the deadline LTIR play as well," another fan wrote.

"Still going after the LTIR cheat code for cups! That's Tampas trick!" a user commented.

"Are the people in charge ever going to look into this like jesus fucking christ every god damn year," another user wrote.

The Golden Knights have faced scrutiny for alleged LTIR misuse with players like Mark Stone, who has started the last three seasons on LTIR before returning for the playoffs when the salary cap does not apply.

While legal under the CBA, fans argue the repeated use of LTIR by Vegas unfairly gives them an advantage in acquiring talent. The NHL has said it monitors LTIR for potential abuse.

Danny Webster's take on Alex Pietrangelo's injury status

NHL analyst Danny Webster noted that if Alex Pietrangelo is placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), it would free up significant cap space for the Golden Knights. Webster wrote on X:

"Golden Knights sit at $5.615 million after signing Saad and Smith to respective 1x$2 deals. Roy goes out at $3 million. If Pietrangelo lands on LTIR, that gives the Golden Knights $17.415 million."

Webster speculates that space could allow the Knights to sign Mitch Marner to a $12 million contract and still have room left over to add another defenseman and possibly a forward.

