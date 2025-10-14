"Marner was carrying Matthews all this time": NHL fans react as Maple Leafs superstar goes goalless in back-to-back losses to Red Wings

Fans reacted as Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews went goalless in back-to-back losses to Detroit. Toronto lost 3-2 to the Red Wings on Monday. They also dropped 6-3 to Detroit two days earlier.Matthews had only one assist across the two games, which got fans to voice their frustration. Many pointed to the absence of Mitch Marner, now with the Vegas Golden Knights, as a major factor behind the Leafs’ loss.One fan commented,“Jeez... Looks like Marner was carrying Matthews all this time.”C. Paulin @SteadyQuillLINK@MapleLeafs @LGCanada Jeez... Looks like Marner was carrying Matthews all this time.Another fan wrote, seemingly referencing Marner,&quot;If only the leafs had a 100 point winger who can kill penalties and quarterback of power-play.&quot;thriftyclank @snapshot5065LINK@MapleLeafs @LGCanada If only the leafs had a 100 point winger who can kill penalties and quarterback of power-play.Here are some fan reactions:&quot;Mathews had 8 shots on goal today. It is not like he is not getting the puck or the chances. He had his worst goal scoring year last year with Marner. This is not Marner related,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;The way they're playing, they're proving they needed Marner more than Marner needed this team,&quot; another fan wrote &quot;I am a big Leafs fan, but truthfully, this team is cooked and won't make the playoffs.No chemistry at all!&quot; a user commented.&quot;are the leafs player missing marner now.. how he gets so much points &amp; assists,&quot; another user wrote.Matthew Knies and Calle Järnkrok scored for the Leafs. James van Riemsdyk, Mason Appleton and Dylan Larkin netted for Detroit.Cam Talbot made 38 saves for the Red Wings, while Anthony Stolarz had 12 saves in the loss.The Leafs next face against Predators at home on Tuesday.Game Recap: Maple Leafs' 3-2 loss against DetroitDylan Larkin got on board first on a power play with a backhand shot that slipped over Anthony Stolarz’s glove during a scramble in front of the net in the first period.James van Riemsdyk doubled Detroit’s lead early in the third after breaking free on a clean breakaway.Toronto finally responded midway through the period when Matthew Knies redirected a Bobby McMann pass off his skate and into the net to make it 2-1. A few minutes later, Calle Järnkrok tied with a wrist shot over Cam Talbot’s blocker after a slick backhand setup from Knies.Mason Appleton sealed the win for Detroit with just 45 seconds left in regulation.