Toronto Maple Leafs' goaltender Anthony Stolarz didn’t mince words after Saturday’s 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

The Leafs took a 2-0 lead in the first period. But the Red Wings scored three goals in both the second and third to pull off a comeback win. For Toronto, Nicolas Roy, Calle Järnkrok, and Max Domi scored.

Patrick Kane, Andrew Copp, Lucas Raymond (two goals), Marco Kasper, and Simon Edvinsson netted for Detroit.

Cam Talbot made 20 saves for the Red Wings, while, Stolarz turned aside 29 shots in the loss.

After the game, Stolarz admitted the Leafs let their foot off the gas:

"We stopped getting pucks in deep, stopped hunting them on the forecheck, and we kind of just sat back and kind of let them walk all over us.” (0:06 onwards)

Stolarz noted that the Leafs dominated the first period, scoring twice off plays from low to high. He added that after Detroit’s tough first game (5-1 loss to the Canadiens), Detroit was expected to push back hard.

"We had a couple shifts where we were down, so TV timeout, but at the end of the day, it's a lesson for us. We have to come to play every night, it doesn't matter who you're playing. Teams in this league are good, anyone can beat anyone on any given night." Stolarz said.

The Leafs will get a rematch with Detroit on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.

Anthony Stolarz's take on Steven Lorentz injury

Anthony Stolarz shared his thoughts on Steven Lorentz’s injury after the Leafs forward took an open-ice hit to the head from Ben Chiarot. Lorentz went to the bench after the collision and did not return.

Following the game, Stolarz said (at 1:47):

"I mean, saw him walking around in the locker room there, so hopefully everything's good. The veteran presence he brings, the way he plays, you can definitely see that line, the way they've been clicking so far to start the year. So, hopefully it's nothing serious, and he's back out there with us.”

Lorentz had two assists in Toronto’s season opener against Montreal on Wednesday. Now in his second season with the Leafs, he recorded eight goals and 19 points in 80 games last year.

