Steven Lorentz injury: What happened to Leafs forward?

Toronto forward Steven Lorentz left with an upper-body injury in the game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Maple Leafs on Saturday.Lorentz appeared to get hurt late in the first period. He was taking the puck through the neutral zone when Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot delivered an open-ice hit to the head. He was seen skating straight to the bench immediately after the collision.The team later confirmed on X that he wouldn’t return to the game.&quot;Maple Leafs F Steven Lorentz will not return to tonight’s game(upper body).&quot;Lorentz had two assists in Toronto’s season opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. Now in his second season with the Leafs, he posted eight goals and 19 points in 80 games last year.After the game, goaltender Anthony Stolarz commented on Lorentz's injury. Stolarz said,&quot;I mean, saw him walking around in the locker room there, so hopefully everything's good. But the veteran presence he brings, the way he plays, you can definitely see that line, the way they've been clicking so far to start the year. So, hopefully it's nothing serious, and he's back out there with us.The Leafs fell 6-3 to the Red Wings. Nicolas Roy, Calle Järnkrok, and Max Domi scored for Toronto. Meanwhile, Detroit got goals from Lucas Raymond (twice), Patrick Kane, Andrew Copp, Marco Kasper, and Simon Edvinsson.Cam Talbot stopped 20 shots for the Red Wings, while Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves in the loss for Toronto.Game recap: Toronto Maple Leafs lose 6-3 against Detroit Red WingsCalle Järnkrok got on the board early to give the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead just over two minutes in by a rebound from a Chris Tanev shot. A few minutes later, Nicolas Roy doubled the lead by tipping Morgan Rielly’s point shot through Cam Talbot’s pads to make it 2-0.Detroit began its comeback in the second period when Marco Kasper buried a setup from Patrick Kane to cut the deficit in half. Lucas Raymond then tied things up at 2-2, finishing a slick cross-ice pass from Dylan Larkin with Emmitt Finnie earning his first NHL point on the play.Kane put the Red Wings ahead 3-2 late in the period with a one-timer from Alex DeBrincat. In the third, Max Domi evened the score for Toronto during 4-on-4 play, but Raymond struck again on the power play to restore Detroit’s lead.Simon Edvinsson and Andrew Copp sealed the deal with a pair of empty-netters, giving the Red Wings a 6-3 victory.The Leafs next face the Detroit Red Wings again on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.