Martin St. Louis reportedly rewards Montreal Canadiens for first three-straight wins of the season

After securing their third consecutive victory, Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis has reportedly decided to reward his team by canceling Friday morning's scheduled practice in Brossard. The win marks the Montreal Canadiens third in a row for the first time this season.

Journalist Stu Cowan reported:

Expand Tweet

The Montreal Canadiens defeated the still in playoff contention team, the Philadelphia Flyers, with a commanding 4-1 victory on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. Captain Nick Suzuki shined for the Habs, and reached a career milestone by scoring his 30th goal of the season and adding an assist to his performance on the night.

This season, the Montreal Canadiens have seen the emergence of a bright young core. Habs fans can be excited about the newfound youth in their system that could bloom for years into the future.

Martin St. Louis praises Nick Suzuki after two point performance in Montreal Canadiens win

Coach St. Louis commended Nick Suzuki's exceptional progress, highlighting the young player's dedication and skill on the ice. He believes there is more to come from the player:

“He’s still a young player and sometimes you ask yourself, especially at his age, if there’s another level he can reach,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “But the level he’s reaching right now is fun to watch. I’m not surprised he has 30 goals, he doesn’t cheat the game.”

Goaltender Cayden Primeau also played a crucial role in Montreal's success, making 29 saves to secure the win. Primeau's stellar performance helped keep the Flyers at bay, showcasing his talent and resilience between the pipes.

Juraj Slafkovsky also extended his points streak to nine games with an assist on Suzuki's goal, underscoring the depth and versatility of Montreal's lineup.

Despite a late goal from the Flyers' Owen Tippett, Primeau's strong goaltending ensured that Montreal maintained control of the game until the final buzzer.