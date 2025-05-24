Mason Marchment delivers veiled threat to Oilers following Roope Hintz's injury exit in Game 2 

Emotions ran high in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Stars forward Roope Hintz left the game with an injury after taking a slash from Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

Ad

The incident occurred at 3:46 of the third period during a play in the Oilers' zone. Hintz first pushed Nurse, who responded by slashing Hintz on top of his left foot.

Hintz immediately went down on the ice in front of the Edmonton net and reached for his foot. After reviewing the play, officials assessed Nurse a minor penalty for slashing.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After the Oilers' 3-0 victory, Stars forward Mason Marchment was asked if the slash on Roope Hintz would carry over as motivation into Game 3.

"Yeah, for sure. A lot of that stuff, you just keep in the back of your mind, and if the opportunity presents itself then, you take your chance. We've got a long series here," Marchment said via SportsNet's Mark Spector on X/Twitter.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hintz stayed down for a couple of minutes before needing assistance to the Dallas bench. He was unable to put any weight on his left foot and went directly to the locker room. Hintz had played 12:08 before being forced to exit the game.

Marchment's comments seem to imply that the Stars may look to retaliate against Nurse or the Oilers in response to the injury to Hintz, who entered Game 2 with five goals and six assists during 14 playoff games.

Ad

Hintz's injury status remains uncertain heading into Sunday's Game 3 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Paul Bissonnette's take on Darnell Nurse's penalty for slashing Roope Hintz

Former NHL player Paul Bissonnette offered his opinion on social media about the controversial slashing penalty called on Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

Bissonnette acknowledged it was a tough call for the referees to make, saying the slash could have caused serious damage.

Ad

"Hard to call this a 5 minute major," Bissonnette wrote on X. "Can’t really. But there’s a lot of people in these comments that have never been slashed with the heel of a stick blade right on top of the laces.

"You can break a foot with that chop. Some guys wear shot blockers on top of their skates for that reason as well. I wouldn’t call this a dive. Just got hit in the perfect spot to cause damage," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

While Bissonnette didn't fully agree with the major penalty, he pointed out the potential for injury on a slash to that part of the foot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama