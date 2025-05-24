  • home icon
  "Nurse slash on Hintz was criminal"; "Now we got a good series": NHL fans react as Oilers seal 3-0 shutout win against Stars in Game 2 

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified May 24, 2025 03:34 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars - Source: Imagn
Edmonton Oilers secured a 3-0 win against Dallas Stars in Game 2 (Source: Imagn)

The Edmonton Oilers earned a 3-0 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Friday. With the win, Edmonton tied the series at 1-1. Dallas' loss at American Airlines Center came after they had won seven straight home playoff games. They will now return to Edmonton for Game 3 on Sunday.

The Oilers scored once in each period. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Brett Kulak and Connor Brown each found the net. Stuart Skinner made several key saves and got the shutout while facing 25 shots. Edmonton also killed both Dallas power plays after giving up three in Game 1. However, they struggled and scored on one out of five powerplay opportunities.

In Game 1, the Oilers gave up a 3-1 lead and lost 6-3. But in Game 2, they played a much tighter game, as they didn’t give the Stars any chance to come back.

Soon after the win, NHL fans shared their thoughts on the game online.

“Nurse slash on Hintz was criminal,” one fan wrote.
“Now we got a good series,” another fan said.
"Crazy to think Edmonton isn’t up 2-0 in this series right now…" a fan added.

With the series tied, both teams will look to take the lead in Game 3.

Here's a look at some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"Stars fans really thought it was over after Game 2 now the Oilers just kicked the door down and took the remote. Edmonton smelled blood and Dallas served it on a platter," one fan wrote.
"The NHL clearly doesn’t care about player safety. Darnell Nurse should be suspended for that dirty slash on Hintz," another fan said.
"Edmonton’s about to light it up at home, and the Western Final just got real. Let’s go, boys! No quitting now!" one fan added.

Edmonton Oilers register dominant 3-0 shutout win on road

The Edmonton Oilers started strong and stayed in control in Game 2 against the Dallas Stars. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored first at 5:51 of the first period on a power play. He redirected a puck near the crease to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead.

Brett Kulak made it 2-0 at 15:23 of the second period. Connor Brown scored the third goal at 16:36 of the same period, by tipping in a shot from Nugent-Hopkins. Stuart Skinner's 25 saves earned him his third shutout of the playoffs.

Abhilasha Aditi

Edited by Veer Badani
