Mathieu Joseph, Dylan Holloway and other NHL stars react to Brayden Schenn's 1,000 NHL games milestone

St Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn played in his 1,000th NHL game on Thursday. Congratulatory messages and well wishes poured in for the Blues center, including from his family and teammates.

The franchise’s official Instagram account celebrated the milestone by posting a photo of the Blues’ roster wearing a special hat with Brayden’s No. 10 jersey.

“A picture is worth a thousand words. #stlblues,” the Blues captioned.

Other NHL players and insiders, including Schenn’s teammates, chimed in and reposted the photo. The St Louis Blues' players also wore a special T-shirt with a logo celebrating his milestone ahead of Thursday’s game against the Washington Capitals.

"Congrats 10," St. Louis forward Mathieu Joseph wrote.

“Congrats, dad,” Schenn’s teammate Jake Neighbours wrote.

“1k,” Jordan Kyrou captioned.

“Congrats to Brayden Schenn for playing in his 1000th game tonight. “Proud to be part of his 10th, 11th and 12th NHL games. Now he’s a Stanley Cup champion and captain of the St Louis Blues. Cheers my friend,” former NHL player Chris Pronger captioned.

“1k for big 10,” Blues left winger Pavel Buchnevich wrote.

“Congratulations,” former hockey pro Ty Gretzky captioned.

Schenn’s teammates Nathan Walker and Dylan Holloway also reposted the locker room pic on Instagram.

Brayden Schenn’s father Jeff gives special locker room talk

Brayden Schenn's father Jeff Schenn gave a special pregame pep talk and read the starting lineup for his son’s team ahead of the game on Thursday. Per NHL.com, he said he was proud of the St. Louis Blues, but Brayden was "my favorite Blue, it's a tie for the top player though between him and his bro."

Brayden’s brother Luke Schenn, who is a defenseman for the Nashville Predators, also crossed the 1,000-game milestone on Oct. 17.

"A lot of the things in our career, we've kind of gone through together," Luke said, via NHL.com. "Even from a distance it's kind of been together and pushing each other, back to back years we got drafted in the NHL draft. We've kind of always been able to push each other and been best buddies along the way growing up."

The Schenn brothers are the eighth set of siblings to play 1,000 games or more in NHL history.

