Matt Dumba reveals reason why he turned down Maple Leafs in free agency

Matt Dumba, defenseman for the Arizona Coyotes, recently told an insider the reason he ultimately declined an offer from the Toronto Maple Leafs during the offseason.

Sportsnet's NHL insider Luke Fox broke the news, revealing that Dumba had indeed been courted by the Maple Leafs among several other teams. However, the defenseman's existing investment in a property in Arizona played a significant role in his decision-making process.

Luke Fox tweeted:

"Matt Dumba says, yes, the Toronto Maple Leafs were one of several teams that expressed interest in him during free agency. That he already owned an investment home in Arizona played into his decision to sign with the Coyotes."

The Toronto Maple Leafs, actively seeking a right-handed defenseman ahead of the March 8 trade deadline, had reportedly earmarked Dumba as a potential target. His confirmation of their interest shows that the team is indeed making an effort to bolster their defensive lineup.

Dumba's decision to join the Coyotes was personal. His preference for spending summers in Minnesota, coupled with his investment in Arizona, evidently weighed heavily on his choice to remain in the desert.

By the numbers, Dumba's one-year deal with the Coyotes is valued at $3.9 million. With four goals and five assists in 54 games this season, he brings a little bit of offense and a strong defense to the Coyotes' blue line.

The Maple Leafs' pursuit of a right-handed defenseman reflects their priority to address a crucial gap in their lineup. Head coach Sheldon Keefe has openly acknowledged the team's predicament with an all-lefty back end, emphasizing the urgency of finding a suitable addition before the trade deadline.

Matt Dumba's above-average ice time amid loss to Maple Leafs

In a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Arizona Coyotes extended their losing streak to 14 games. Despite Matt Dumba's significant ice time and four shots on goal, Auston Matthews led the Leafs with his NHL-leading 53rd goal.

Toronto's William Nylander contributed an empty-netter and two assists, while Joseph Woll made 30 saves in his return from injury. Arizona's goals came from Alex Kerfoot and Logan Cooley, with Connor Ingram stopping 22 shots.

The Coyotes, now 0-12-2 since their last victory in January, faced setbacks with injuries and defensive lapses. Despite their effort, Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said:

“Our guys never quit. Disappointing the way we started.”

The Coyotes look to bounce back against the Ottawa Senators in their next game.