Matt Murray injury update: Maple Leafs HC provides positive report on goaltender post hip surgery

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been rumored to be in the goaltender market all season. However, little thought has been placed on Matt Murray until recently. Placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) at the beginning of the season due to bilateral hip surgery, hopes of Murray returning soon have been rekindled.

Recently, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update on Murray's status during a press conference following a team practice. Keefe expressed optimism about his progress, noting that the veteran goaltender had been diligently working on his recovery regimen.

According to Keefe, Murray has been actively participating in training sessions and team meetings. His locker room stall has also been reinstalled inside the team's locker room.

"He's making good progress," Keefe said following the team's practice on Monday (via Yardbarker). "He's seeing pucks now, getting his work in. He's been very consistent in here putting his work and they've been really happy with his progress."

Matt Murray's road to recovery began after the conclusion of the 2022-23 season when he was deemed healthy. However, just before the second buyout deadline in July, the club announced their decision to place him on LTIR.

The subsequent bilateral hip surgery set the timeframe for Murray's recovery at six to eight months, positioning his potential return toward the latter stages of the regular season. Despite this, Murray's putrid stats in 2022-23 have led a few fans to completely forget that the goaltender is still on the team.

Could Matt Murray return in the playoffs for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

In recent weeks, signs of Murray's impending return have surfaced within the Maple Leafs' locker room. While he has yet to be spotted in full gear, the progress he's made indicates a positive trajectory in his rehabilitation journey.

Keefe also emphasized the importance of Murray's presence, naming his collaboration with goaltending coach Curtis Sanford to develop a tailored plan for his return to on-ice activities.

Despite the likelihood of Matt Murray seeing game action this season being slim, the Maple Leafs have strategically utilized his LTIR status to maintain flexibility in their goaltending lineup. With injuries plaguing their goaltenders throughout the season, having Murray as a viable option provides valuable depth and experience.

It seems unlikely that Matt Murray will return this season, and even more unlikely that he will get meaningful playing time if he returns. The Maple Leafs will have a solid duo of Joseph Woll and Ilya Samsonov heading into the playoffs. should they stay healthy.