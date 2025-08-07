Matthew & Brady Tkachuk's sister Taryn drops 1-word reaction to her family's special NHL 26 deluxe edition cover

EA Sports has announced that the Deluxe Edition of NHL 26 will feature Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk and their father Keith Tkachuk on the cover. This marks the first time a father and his two sons have appeared together on an NHL video game cover.On Wednesday, Matthew and Brady Takchuk’s sister Trayn shared a post from B.R Open Ice’s Instagram account on her stories featuring the news. In the caption, she added:“BOOM”via Instagram /@taryntkachukThe original post announced that Matthew Tkachuk will be on the cover for the Standard Edition. However, his brother Brady Tkachuk and their father Keith Tkachuk will also feature on the cover design of NHL26 Deluxe Edition.Matthew Tkachuk is just coming off yet another fantastic season winning back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Florida Panthers. Brady currently captains the Ottawa Senators and Keith Tkachuk is a retired NHLer who played 18 seasons in the league.NHL26 releases September 12, 2025, on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.Matthew Tkachuk named to Donald Trump’s Presidential CouncilFlorida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk and NHL legend Wayne Gretzky have been named to the newly formed Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition by US President Donald Trump.The council was announced in an executive order signed on July 31 and it will replace previous versions aiming to align with the administration’s health agenda under the “Make America Healthy Again” initiative.Other notable members include WWE wrestler Triple H, NFL kicker Harrison Butker, golf legend Jack Nicklaus, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. However, NFL star Saquon Barkley declined the invitation due to scheduling conflicts.The council will focus on promoting health and nutrition in public schools and reinstating the Presidential Fitness Test. Although the exact roles of Tkachuk and Gretzky have not been specified, their extensive involvement in youth sports positions them as influential contributors.NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who also joined the council, has actively supported local community sports programs, alongside Roger Goodell. The White House emphasized restoring “tradition to college athletics,” which is significant as leagues like the NHL and NFL draw many young athletes from the NCAA.Wayne Gretzky is widely credited for boosting hockey’s popularity in the United States, while Matthew Tkachuk’s role in the Florida Panthers’ recent championship success will help grow hockey in non-traditional markets.