Matthew and Brady Tkachuk's sister Taryn drops 2-word reaction to siblings' show of physicality and grit in 4 Nations Face-Off

The Tkachuk brothers led the U.S. to a 6-1 win over Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Matthew and Brady Tkachuk each scored twice, helping their team take control in the third period.

Finland started strong with Henri Jokiharju scoring at 7:31 in the first period. The U.S. responded when Brady Tkachuk tied the game at 10:22. He recovered a fumbled pass and banked the puck in off goaltender Juuse Saros. Coach Mike Sullivan later paired the Tkachuks with Jack Eichel, which changed the game.

Matt Boldy gave the U.S. a 2-1 lead late in the second period. He deflected Brock Faber’s shot past Saros. The U.S. scored quickly in the third. Matthew Tkachuk netted a power-play goal 15 seconds in. His shot deflected off a Finnish defender’s stick, fooling Saros. Eleven seconds later, Jake Guentzel scored after receiving a pass from Auston Matthews. The back-to-back goals tied an international tournament record.

Trending

Brady Tkachuk scored again at the three-minute mark, using a backhand move after a pass from Eichel. Matthew added another power-play goal, sealing the win for the U.S.

Their sister, Taryn Tkachuk, shared her excitement on Instagram. She posted three stories. The first featured an image of the arena with a 2-word caption:

"bash brothers 🤝🏻," referring to her brothers' physical style.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

via Instagram/@taryntkachuk

The second highlighted their stats and celebrated their impact on Team USA’s win, saying:

“UNITED STATES OF TKACHUK.”

via Instagram/@taryntkachuk

The third story featured a selfie of herself watching the game.

via Instagram/@taryntkachuk

The U.S. now leads the tournament and will play Canada next. Finland will face Sweden as the competition continues.

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk enjoyed Team USA experience at 4 Nations Face-Off

Prior to the game against Finland, Team USA forwards Matthew and Brady Tkachuk were excited to play together. They had always wanted this opportunity and were enjoying their time in Montreal.

Matthew said they were having fun at team dinners, practices, and in the locker room.

“So many funny things that have happened so far,” Matthew said (via NHL.com). “We talked about this moment, playing together, forever. And now that it’s finally happening, it’s just been amazing and we’re super grateful for it.”

Matthew, a 2024 Stanley Cup champion, was named an alternate captain. Brady, Ottawa’s captain, saw this tournament as a big opportunity.

“Just getting to see him all the time,” Brady Tkachuk said. “Just take advantage of being together. We said this at the start, I think this week and a half will be some of the most laughs that we’ll ever have. We’ve already had a great time together.”

The Tkachuk brothers were looking forward to puck drop, knowing it would be a special moment for their family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles