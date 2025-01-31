Matthew Gaudreau’s widow Madeline shares heartwarming throwback picture with Johnny Gaudreau and his wife Meredith

The memories of late NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, who were tragically killed in a road accident in August, have been honored by their family and friends.

Johnny and Matthew’s parents, sisters and wives have shared their favorite moments with the brothers through throwback photos, special messages and video montages.

On Friday, Matthew's wife Madeline uploaded a heartwarming throwback picture in which Johnny, his wife Meredith, Madeline and Matthew are all seen having fun. The post is captioned with a single white heart.

The black-and-white photo includes both couples smiling while looking at the camera. Madeline is wearing tinted glasses with heart-shaped lenses; the photo also features Matthew and his sister-in-law Meredith with photoshopped large white plastic sunglasses with heart-shaped frames and lenses.

Johnny, seen on the right, has most of his features obscured by a photoshopped white gag mustache and eye mask.

“Allison-Eric 8.6.22,” a message in the top left corner of the pic read.

Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie pens emotional message remembering her brothers

Johnny Gaudreau’s younger sister, Katie, on Wednesday, expressed her sorrow and heartbreak over losing her brothers. Katie posted a throwback photo on Instagram, apparently from her older sister Kristen’s wedding in 2013, in which all four siblings can be seen.

“Miss you both so much. Life isn’t fair without you guys,” Katie wrote in the caption.

The Gaudreau siblings. (Credit: IG/@kgaudreau13)

A week earlier, on Jan. 21, Katie shared another throwback photo and message for Johnny and Matthew.

“Today's feeling consists of sadness, hurt, anger, happiness (memory), void, anger, hurt, proud. Miss you both so much it hurts,” she wrote.

“Every night I go to bed proud of myself because I know how proud you both would of me. Proud of me for keeping you alive through memory/legacy, living my life like you both did, putting our family first, and staying strong enough to get through everyday.”

Katie's emotional message. (Credit: IG/@kgaudreau13)

Johnny and Matthew were killed when they were struck by a car while bicycling in Salem, New Jersey. They were in town for Katie’s wedding.

