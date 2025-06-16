Matthew Gaudreau's wife Madeline pens tear-jerking message for deceased husband on Father's Day

On Father’s Day this weekend, Matthew Gaudreau’s wife Madeline shared an emotional message in memory of her husband. Madeline posted a short clip of their son Tripp on her Instagram stories.

Ad

Tripp Matthew was born late December last year, almost four months after the death of his father. In the caption, Madeline Guadreau wrote:

“Happy 1st Father’s Day Matty🩵. Today is your day. Becoming a father was truly your greatest title and your best accomplishment. I know you are with us everyday and watch over Tripp from above.”

“You deserve to be here. Tripp deserves you. I miss you so much and we love you so. Can’t wait to celebrate you. Tell John happy Father’s Day for us 💙”

Ad

Trending

via Instagram /@mogaudreau

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died on Aug. 29 last year after being hit by a truck while cycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. The driver Sean Higgins had a blood-alcohol level of .087 and was trying to pass another vehicle when he struck them from behind.

Ad

He was arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of aggravated manslaughter, DUI, reckless driving and more. Higgins pleaded not guilty and rejected a 35-year plea deal in January earlier this year. He could face up to 70 years in prison if proved guilty.

Matthew Gaudreau’s wife launched special apparel line in memory of late NHLer

Earlier last month, Matthew Gaudreau’s wife Madeline announced a special clothing line in his memory. The collection launched on June 1 and was made in collaboration with BLK The Label.

Ad

Madeline explained that the designs were inspired from Matthew’s style prioritizing simplicity and comfort in a special Instagram post. She mentioned that she made sure to include bright colors like green, which he often wore, and added a bucket hat which was one of his favorite summer accessories.

“Mattys collection will be live June 1st 🦋 It was such an honor designing this with BLK The Label. If you know Matty you know he was always in his ‘comfies’ I wanted to make sure that we had a sweat suit that spoke to his style which is simple and also comfortable,” she wrote.

Ad

She also included youth sizes in the line. Madeline said this was important because after retiring, Matthew spent a lot of time coaching youth hockey. She felt he would have been proud to see kids he coached along with his nieces and nephews wearing something made to honor him.

“I hope you all love this line as much as I do and know just how important this is to me and to him 🤍🫶,” she added.

Ad

Madeline also mentioned that the proceeds from the sales will go to The John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama