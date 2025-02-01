Late professional hockey players Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew died in an accident in August. On Friday, their younger sister Katie posted a special moment with Matthew’s infant son Tripp, who was born on Dec. 29.

Katie shared a photo of her holding her youngest nephew in Matthew’s house. A picture of Johnny and Matthew in tuxedos, as well as another one of Matthew with his wife Madeline, can be seen on the wall behind Katie and Tripp. She also shared an emotional message in the caption.

“Tripp Matthew. 🤍🦋. I love you forever and ever. We are so lucky to have our little piece of heaven on earth. You look more and more like your dad everyday. Words can’t begin to express how much I love you,” Katie wrote.

Johnny and Matthew were riding bicycles on Aug. 29 in Salem, New Jersey, when they were struck by a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver. The brothers were in town for Katie’s wedding, which was set to be held the next day.

Since their deaths, hockey fans, organizations and the community have come together and held many memorial events to honor them. Katie has been active on social media and has shared throwback photos, heartfelt messages and memorable moments with Johnny and Matthew.

Madeline has also shared posts of her with Tripp and has opened up about her grief. On Monday, she posted a picture showing her cradling Tripp and kissing him on the forehead.

“Lover boy,” Madeline captioned.

Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie shares throwback photo of him and Matthew

On Wednesday, Katie posted on her Instagram Story about missing her brothers. She shared a photo featuring Johnny, Matthew, herself and their sister Kristen.

“Miss you both so much. Life isn’t fair without you guys,” Katie captioned.

(Credit: IG/@kgaudreau13)

The photo was likely taken at Kristen’s wedding in 2013. Kristen wore a white wedding dress while Katie was dressed as a bridesmaid. Johnny and Matthew were in suits.

Other members of the Gaudreau family have expressed their grief and heartache at the brothers’ loss. Guy and Jane, the siblings’ parents, also posted messages about Johnny and Matthew.

After the NFC championship game on Sunday, Jane posted a throwback photo of Johnny and Matthew in Philadelphia Eagles jerseys and said that her sons were longtime fans of the team.

