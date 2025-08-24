Matthew Knies admits Leafs locker room will be "definitely weirder" without Mitch Marner, after his departure to Golden Knights

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies admitted the locker room will feel noticeably different without Mitch Marner. Marner was traded in a sign-and-trade deal in July after he signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with Toronto.

At a promotional autograph signing for his new partnership with Tylenol on Saturday, Knies shared his thoughts on Marner’s departure.

"I'm looking forward to camp and thus get to enjoy these last two weeks off because we want to go as far as possible. Without Mitch … it's going to obviously be different. Definitely weird in the locker room not seeing him at first."

Knies acknowledged that it will feel different without Marner but highlighted the additions of Matias Maccelli, center Nicolas Roy and physical forward Dakota Joshua. He said he is unsure of the lineup for the season but emphasized that the team has many talented players to work with.

When asked about who could take over Marner’s spot on the right wing, Knies said:

"We have a lot of good players. (Nylander) is pretty dynamic, it wouldn't be a bad thing at all."

Knies has been spending time with former Leafs captain John Tavares' family and learning from him during the offseason.

Matthew Knies on participating in USA orientation camp

Matthew Knies has earned an invitation to the U.S. Olympic team orientation camp that begins next week in Colorado Springs. He’ll be heading there with Auston Matthews, joining 44 other players vying for spots.

“I’m supposed to be practising with Auston tomorrow (his Scottsdale, Ariz., teammate was in town with other NHLers for Hockey Night in Brampton earlier this week) and we’ll be flying together down to that camp," Knies said.

Knies shared that he’s looking forward to the experience of connecting with other American players, learning from how they handle things both on and off the ice, and exchanging ideas. He hopes a strong start to the season will help him earn a spot on the Olympic roster.

The invite list is stacked with star power, featuring Patrick Kane, Vegas forward Jack Eichel and the Tkachuk brothers; Matthew and Brady.

After his time in Colorado, Knies will head back to Toronto to take part in the team’s final summer skates before training camp.

