Matthew Schaefer makes his thoughts known about Islanders' former GM Lou Lamoriello

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 22, 2025 20:48 GMT
NHL: NHL Draft - Source: Imagn
Matthew Schaefer's take on former New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello (Credits: IMAGN)

New York Islanders' 2025 No. 1 pick, Matthew Schaefer, spoke about former GM Lou Lamoriello on the First Up podcast. Lamoriello left the team as president and general manager in April, and his contract was not renewed. He was part of the team for seven years, and throughout his career, he amassed 1,470 wins and 172 playoff wins.

Ad
"I heard he (Lamoriello) was great," Schaefer said.

Later, the Islanders hired Mathieu Darche as general manager, marking his first time leading an NHL team. Schaefer also referred to Darche and said both general managers are great.

"Both GMs were amazing," Schaefer said. "Everyone loved each other, so it was amazing. Hopefully, I can get to meet him one day. I know his son (Chris Lamoriello) is still in the organization. I got to talk to him."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Earlier in July, Matthew Schaefer played in the Blue and White Scrimmage at Northwell Ice Center. It was his first game since a collarbone injury in December 2024. He said the crowd was amazing and gave him a warm welcome.

"The fans are amazing," Schaefer said, via NHL.com. "That's probably the one thing. They come out to support. I mean, just seeing this game, I can't even imagine how good a home game is, right?"
Ad

Schaefer felt like Long Island could be “almost home.”

On the other hand, Islanders coach Patrick Roy praised Schaefer’s attitude and maturity.

"The thing that I really love about him is how humble and grateful he is," Roy said. "I do believe that he's going to be very successful. He's very intelligent, very mature."

Schaefer said the scrimmage helped him take a step forward.

Ad

Matthew Schaefer's take on Isles' coach Patrick Roy

Matthew Schaefer also praised New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy as "one of the best" in hockey. He was present at the Smilezone Celebrity Golf Tournament at Lionhead Golf Club in Brampton, Ontario, at their 11th annual event.

"Obviously, he’s (Roy) one of the best," Schaefer said on Monday, via NHL.com. "When I walked into the Upper Deck offices recently, I saw things about him all over the place. He’s been awesome to me. He’s such a great guy, too.
Ad
"Hockey was such a great thing (for him as a player), but he’s also a great human being, so to have a coach like that is awesome.”

Matthew Schaefer said the Islanders organization is fully behind him. He is now focused on training and improving before the September competition.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications