Matthew Schaefer makes his thoughts known about Islanders' former GM Lou Lamoriello

New York Islanders' 2025 No. 1 pick, Matthew Schaefer, spoke about former GM Lou Lamoriello on the First Up podcast. Lamoriello left the team as president and general manager in April, and his contract was not renewed. He was part of the team for seven years, and throughout his career, he amassed 1,470 wins and 172 playoff wins.&quot;I heard he (Lamoriello) was great,&quot; Schaefer said.Later, the Islanders hired Mathieu Darche as general manager, marking his first time leading an NHL team. Schaefer also referred to Darche and said both general managers are great.&quot;Both GMs were amazing,&quot; Schaefer said. &quot;Everyone loved each other, so it was amazing. Hopefully, I can get to meet him one day. I know his son (Chris Lamoriello) is still in the organization. I got to talk to him.&quot;Earlier in July, Matthew Schaefer played in the Blue and White Scrimmage at Northwell Ice Center. It was his first game since a collarbone injury in December 2024. He said the crowd was amazing and gave him a warm welcome.&quot;The fans are amazing,&quot; Schaefer said, via NHL.com. &quot;That's probably the one thing. They come out to support. I mean, just seeing this game, I can't even imagine how good a home game is, right?&quot;Schaefer felt like Long Island could be “almost home.”On the other hand, Islanders coach Patrick Roy praised Schaefer’s attitude and maturity.&quot;The thing that I really love about him is how humble and grateful he is,&quot; Roy said. &quot;I do believe that he's going to be very successful. He's very intelligent, very mature.&quot;Schaefer said the scrimmage helped him take a step forward.Matthew Schaefer's take on Isles' coach Patrick RoyMatthew Schaefer also praised New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy as &quot;one of the best&quot; in hockey. He was present at the Smilezone Celebrity Golf Tournament at Lionhead Golf Club in Brampton, Ontario, at their 11th annual event.&quot;Obviously, he’s (Roy) one of the best,&quot; Schaefer said on Monday, via NHL.com. &quot;When I walked into the Upper Deck offices recently, I saw things about him all over the place. He’s been awesome to me. He’s such a great guy, too.&quot;Hockey was such a great thing (for him as a player), but he’s also a great human being, so to have a coach like that is awesome.”Matthew Schaefer said the Islanders organization is fully behind him. He is now focused on training and improving before the September competition.