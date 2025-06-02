Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk made his feelings known on facing the Edmonton Oilers in a rematch of last spring’s Stanley Cup Final.

Tkachuk, as quoted by NHL.com, stated how much getting back to the Stanley Cup Final has been on his mind all year. He stated:

"You think about this moment of getting back with a chance to compete for the Stanley Cup again. And we're the two lucky teams that get to do it. I mean it's so hard, too, and very few players are able to get a chance at one, even, so if you would have asked both of us in the middle of the summer if we have a chance to play for the Stanley Cup again, a rematch, we would both race to sign that paper.”

Matthew Tkachuk’s comments underscore his level of competitiveness and just how much he relishes the opportunity to play for another championship.

But as for facing the Edmonton Oilers, Tkachuk isn’t taking the situation lightly. He declared:

"It's here. They're an unbelievable team. It's going to be a great battle. They're, I'm sure, champing at the bit to get another chance at it."

The Panthers had a 3-0 series lead before the Oilers came roaring back to force a Game 7 last spring. The Oilers nearly pulled off the miracle comeback, falling just short in the final game.

Given last year’s experience, Tkachuk knew they would face the Oilers if they got back to the Stanley Cup Final. Despite some familiar faces locking horns, Tkachuk feels the newcomers could be the factor that decides the series.

He concluded:

“It is a rematch, and there's a lot of similar faces, but there's some fresh blood on both sides that are going to be very hungry and going to be difference-makers in this series."

The puck will drop on Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night with the Panthers and Oilers eagerly looking to claim the early lead in the series.

Matthew Tkachuk’s life has changed since being traded to Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk's life changed following his trade from Calgary to Florida - Source: Imagn

Matthew Tkachuk started his career with the Calgary Flames. He was the Flames’ first-round pick in 2016, taken sixth overall.

He played six seasons with the Flames before being traded to the Florida Panthers in 2022. That trade, as Tkachuk pointed out, changed his life.

Tkachuk told NHL.com:

“I think my life changed, obviously, when I got traded here and everything's just been -- it was incredible before when I was playing in Calgary, and it's just been a whole different beast down here with things that have happened. Hoping to check another box here in a few weeks."

That box means another Stanley Cup.

If not for the trade to Florida, Tkachuk might not have had the chance to compete for one in Calgary.

As a result, Tkachuk considers himself lucky to be in the position he’s in. He stated:

"I feel like I'm not even halfway through my career and I've been fortunate enough with so many great things that have happened and been blessed.”

If all goes well for Matthew Tkachuk and the Panthers, they will be back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, a feat accomplished only a handful of times in NHL history.

The Panthers will be counting on the 27-year-old to do his part to lead his team to victory against a powerhouse Edmonton club that is also poised to rewrite NHL history.

