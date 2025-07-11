Despite the salary cap challenge, the Florida Panthers successfully retained key players like Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, and Brad Marchand through strategic roster management and long-term contract structures.

The Panthers leveraged their winning culture and back-to-back Stanley Cup championships to convince key players to accept below-market contracts.

Aaron Ekblad signed an eight-year extension with a $6.1 million AAV, significantly less than the $10 million+ he could have commanded on the open market as a top-pairing defenseman. Similarly, Sam Bennett signed an eight-year, $64 million deal ($8 million AAV), taking a discount from potential $10 million offers elsewhere, prioritizing staying with a contending team.

Brad Marchand, meanwhile, was signed to a six-year, $32 million extension ($5.33 million AAV) to remain in Florida. Matthew Tkachuk shared his thoughts about the Panthers retaining their key players despite salary cap constraints.

When asked if he was upset about Marchand joining the team, Tkachuk said:

(7:40 onwards)

"I loved it. I knew that was a guy, with Seth Jones, who could put us over the hump. Now they’re here for the next five years — Marchy, six. Two culture guys and glue guys we’re lucky to have."

"No. I find it funny that hockey players want to stay in South Florida to play hockey — and will stay for less money. That’s amazing. It’s the greatest place to play in the NHL. Hopefully we’re not stopping at two," he added.

How long is Matthew Tkachuk's contract with the Florida Panthers?

Matthew Tkachuk joined the Panthers after being traded from the Calgary Flames in 2022. He has been with the Cats for the last three seasons, winning two back-to-back championships.

Tkachuk is currently signed to an eight-year, $76 million contract with the Cats, signed in 2022. He notched 57 points through 22 goals and 35 assists in 52 games last season. In the playoffs, the 27-year-old amassed 23 points (eight goals and 15 assists).

Matthew Tkachuk was drafted No. 6 overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2016 NHL draft. He has accumulated 636 points through 240 goals and 396 assists in 642 career games.

