Matthew Tkachuk makes his feelings known on potentially facing brother Brady in 2025 NHL playoffs

If things align correctly, Matthew Tkachuk could face his brother in the playoffs. Brady Tkachuk and Matthew are both in the Eastern Conference - and if they last long enough - they will see each other on opposite sides on the ice.

Ad

This would be a first for the Tkachuk brothers, who played together in their youth and for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off. They've competed against each other in individual games but not in the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Florida Panthers star - who spoke to Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams Show" on Wednesday, said:

"We're not playing each other first round. If we both win, we'll meet in the second round. I guess we both just gotta take care of our own business and make that happen. I think that'd be really cool for not only myself and Brady but our whole family."

Ad

He added:

"It was way more fun playing with him than against him, so I'm not so looking forward to going up against him. He's a beast, he will be probably be the toughest guy in the league to play against in a playoff series. It would not be fun."

Matthew Tkachuk knows what it's like to play alongside his Ottawa Senators brother, and he does not envision it being too pleasant to be on the receiving end if they match up.

Ad

Matthew Tkachuk laments missed time on ice

Matthew Tkachuk has not been on the ice down the stretch for the defending Stanley Cup champions this year. The Panthers have struggled in his absence, going 3-6-1 to close out their last 10 and slipping out of a division title.

Matthew Tkachuk is out with a lower-body injury. (Credits: IMAGN)

It's been hard for the forward to sit by and watch while he's been hurt. He said via NHL:

Ad

“It’s been crushing me the last little bit. I’ve been wanting to get out there so bad. I think the first couple games after that 4 Nations, you really want to be out there, but it’s probably good to try to get some rest and get recovered and everything."

He added:

“But for the last month and a little bit, I’ve just been itching so badly, so I can’t wait to get back out (there), whenever that day is, hopefully, very, very soon. So, I’m excited to get back.”

Tkachuk is expected to return soon, but his status is not guaranteed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama