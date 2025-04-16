Matthew Tkachuk makes his feelings known on potentially facing brother Brady in 2025 NHL playoffs

If things align correctly, Matthew Tkachuk could face his brother in the playoffs. Brady Tkachuk and Matthew are both in the Eastern Conference - and if they last long enough - they will see each other on opposite sides on the ice.
This would be a first for the Tkachuk brothers, who played together in their youth and for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off. They've competed against each other in individual games but not in the playoffs.
The Florida Panthers star - who spoke to Kay Adams on the "Up & Adams Show" on Wednesday, said:
"We're not playing each other first round. If we both win, we'll meet in the second round. I guess we both just gotta take care of our own business and make that happen. I think that'd be really cool for not only myself and Brady but our whole family."
He added:
"It was way more fun playing with him than against him, so I'm not so looking forward to going up against him. He's a beast, he will be probably be the toughest guy in the league to play against in a playoff series. It would not be fun."
Matthew Tkachuk knows what it's like to play alongside his Ottawa Senators brother, and he does not envision it being too pleasant to be on the receiving end if they match up.
Matthew Tkachuk laments missed time on ice
Matthew Tkachuk has not been on the ice down the stretch for the defending Stanley Cup champions this year. The Panthers have struggled in his absence, going 3-6-1 to close out their last 10 and slipping out of a division title.
It's been hard for the forward to sit by and watch while he's been hurt. He said via NHL:
“It’s been crushing me the last little bit. I’ve been wanting to get out there so bad. I think the first couple games after that 4 Nations, you really want to be out there, but it’s probably good to try to get some rest and get recovered and everything."
He added:
“But for the last month and a little bit, I’ve just been itching so badly, so I can’t wait to get back out (there), whenever that day is, hopefully, very, very soon. So, I’m excited to get back.”
Tkachuk is expected to return soon, but his status is not guaranteed.
