Matthew Tkachuk praises brother Brady's playoff effort despite Senators' exit: "Grinding since 4 Nations"

Brady Tkachuk's Stanley Cup Playoff debut was a good one.

After a seven-year wait, the Senators' captain got his first taste of postseason action in 2025 and showed extremely well.

He led Ottawa into the fight and never quit despite a 3-0 series deficit. Tkachuk was at the forefront of the Senators' comeback to force a Game 6, but they ultimately fell just short against a strong opponent in the Toronto Maple Leafs.

His brother, Matthew Tkachuk, appeared on Friday's edition of the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast and praised Brady's performance in the playoffs. Spittin' Chiclets shared the link to the podcast on X (formerly Twitter).

"I'm proud of the way he played. He played great. It was, I think, a very big learning experience to, like, see it firsthand with those guys. And, you know, I thought he really led the charge, like with their team. And it's tough. I mean, your first playoff going up against, you know, as great of a team as the Leafs are, and, and, you know, I think, let's face it, they're a deeper, you know, better, more talented team than most teams in the league, so it's tough to go up against that," Tkachuk said (1:18:45).

"And I thought Brady and his teammates, you know, back against the wall, 2-3-0, and able to fight back enough. And, you know, could have gotten to Game Six overtime, which I'm sure they would have taken, you know, a week ago. So I'm proud of the way he played, though, and ever since, ever since 4 Nations, you know, I think people started to realize what type of big-time player he can be and is. And, you know, he was grinding. He's been grinding since 4 Nations with stuff too, so I'm just proud of his fight. He's a gamer, so I'm happy with how he played all year," Tkachuk added.

Brady Tkachuk just completed the fourth season of his seven-year, $57,564,958 contract extension signed with the Senators in 2021. He produced seven points (four goals, three assists) in the six-game first-round series against Toronto.

Brady Tkachuk wants to win in Ottawa

While many have speculated about Brady Tkachuk eventually wanting to leave Ottawa, the 25-year-old has shown just how much the city and organization mean to him.

He was visibly emotional after the Game 6 loss, particularly after being asked about the crowd saluting them off the ice. Spittin' Chiclets shared the clip of his response on X.

"I mean, just to feel the support. It's been a long eight years for them, and to experience it, and honestly, I really realize the impact that it's made on me and this team. Just really wanted to do it for them. They were absolutely amazing, and I know it sucks right now, but I really can't wait for what the future holds," Tkachuk said.

It's evident how badly Brady Tkachuk wants to win as an Ottawa Senator. He's developed into a tremendous captain, and the future does appear bright in the nation's capital.

He and the Senators now look towards the offseason with hopes of improving to make an even deeper playoff run in 2025-26.

