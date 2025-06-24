Matthew Tkachuk reveals Miami nightclub comped Panthers' $500K bill after wild Stanley Cup celebration

For the second straight year, Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers have been on a celebration tour since the end of the Stanley Cup Final. They've had parties, fan events, a parade and more since then.

Ad

They even went to the famed Miami nightclub E11EVEN, where they celebrated their second straight title in style. It was there that Marchand appeared to be removed from the club.

Ryan Whitney, a former NHL player himself, asked Brad Marchand on Tuesday's edition of the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast.

"What were you going back in E11EVEN to do when (Aleksander) Barkov grabbed you by the shoulder and said, 'It's over, Marchy, the night's done.'"

Ad

Trending

Marchand said no one leaves E11EVEN before they're kicked out, to which Tkachuk chimed in:

"He was going to pay and then realized that it was a $500K comp."

"We're treated pretty well there," Sam Reinhart added. "They do a good job, they're classy."

Tkachuk and Reinhart were complimentary of how the club handled the Panthers' alcohol-induced night. It was not the first, nor will it be the last time these players celebrate an incredible championship run.

Ad

Matthew Tkachuk discusses possible surgery for injuries

Matthew Tkachuk missed the second half of the NHL season with injuries and nearly missed part or all of the playoffs. He returned, but he was not healthy for those four series.

Matthew Tkachuk may need to get surgery (Imagn)

Surgery may or may not be necessary.

Ad

"I've got to go through some steps here and then see if I need surgery or not," Tkachuk said on Saturday, according to Florida Hockey Now. "It’s going to take a few weeks to determine if I need it. It’s probably 50-50 right now.

"I don’t know if it’ll be a normal summer or not. I hope so. I’m not just going to jump right into surgery without talking to everybody and going through everything. I have a few weeks here where I can figure it out.”

If he does require surgery, he would miss some time next season. The Panthers star would be out for training camp and the first few games of the 2025-26 campaign as his team attempts a historic three-peat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama