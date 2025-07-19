Matthew Tkachuk’s brother Brady takes take shotski with sis Taryn during bar night out as Tkachuk brothers unwind in the offseason

Florida Panthers alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk is unwinding with his family and friends this offseason. On Friday, his sister Taryn shared a couple of stories capturing a fun offseason night out with her brothers on her Instagram.In the first story, she posted a sweet photo of Matthew Tkachuk and his fiancee Ellie Connell showing the couple smiling and posing together at a warmly lit bar. Matthew wore a striped shirt and held a drink, while his fiancee stood beside him in a white outfit.The caption read:“The Tkachuk’s.”The second story was a reposted video featuring Brady Tkachuk, Taryn and several friends lined up doing a shotski together, a group shot served on a ski. Brady, holding a bottle in one hand, leaned in to take his shot with the rest of the group as music played in the background.via Instagram/@taryntkachukMatthew Tkachuk is coming off yet another memorable season campaign as the Panthers secured back-to-back Stanley Cup titles beating the Edmonton Oilers, in six games this time.Matthew Tkachuk and his fiancee Ellie are set to tie the knotEarlier last year, Matthew Tkachuk got engaged to his partner Ellie Connell. The couple is set to tie the knot soon.In March, Tkachuk’s sister Taryn shared a series of photos from Ellie’s bachelorette party in Fort Lauderdale. One photo showed Ellie in a silver mini dress standing on a dock with Taryn, who wore a black outfit.“Soon to be sistaaaaa🤩🤩,” Taryn captioned the post.Another image saw them dancing indoors in front of a balloon setup. Ellie wore a white lace outfit, and Taryn had on a pink ruched dress.Taryn also posted a video of Ellie using a fog gun while partying with friends. In the final snap, the two posed together in front of the balloon display. Taryn and Ellie also had spent time at an outdoor cafe and visited a bridal boutique. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEllie Connell is a luxury travel advisor and affiliate partner at Departure Lounge. In January 2023, she launched her own travel business, Travel Untethered.Tkachuk proposed to Connell in April 2024 on a boat in Fort Lauderdale. She had first appeared on his Instagram in July 2022 during a family trip to Greece. The couple made a public appearance at the NHL Awards in June 2023.Connell was also at the Stanley Cup Finals in June 2024, where the Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers, and this year's as well after the title victory. She joined Tkachuk on the ice to celebrate the win with the rest of the Tkachuk family.