Matthew Tkachuk’s sister Taryn drops 2-word message ahead of Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 1

Matthew Takchuk and the Florida Panthers faced the Edmonton Oilers for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Wednesday night. Prior to the game, Tkachuk’s sister Taryn shared a rallying message for the Panthers.

Ad

Taryn Tkachuk reposted a story from her friend Ellie Marshall’s Instagram stories from her own account featuring a celebratory moment at the RAWR by Papi Steak restaurant, where she and friends were toasting with colorful drinks and tiger-themed drink vessels.

In the caption, she added:

“GO CATS 🐅🐅”

via Instagram /@taryntkachuk

The Oilers scored first on the night when Leon Draisaitl netted the puck just over a minute into the first period. Florida responded midway through the period when Sam Bennett tipped in a Carter Verhaeghe shot while colliding with goalie Stuart Skinner. The goal stood after Edmonton’s failed coach’s challenge, and the Oilers were penalized for delay of game.

Ad

Trending

On the ensuing power play, Brad Marchand beat Skinner at 12:30 to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. Bennett struck again just two minutes into the second period, widening the Panthers lead to 3-1.

Edmonton answered quickly, with Viktor Arvidsson firing a slapshot through traffic to beat Sergei Bobrovsky and cut the deficit to one. The Oilers tied the game six minutes into the third period when Mattias Ekholm, returning from injury, finished off a feed from Connor McDavid with a low snapshot. Leon Draisaitl eventually sealed the win for the Oilers with less than a minute left in OT.

Ad

Matthew Tkachuk’s sister Taryn took a trip to Mallorca

Earlier this week, Matthew Tkachuk’s sister Taryn Tkachuk was spotted enjoying a sun-soaked bachelorette trip in Mallorca. She shared several moments from the celebration on her Instagram stories.

One photo showed her at Puro Beach Club where a friend was pouring champagne into the white glass Taryn held. The friend wore a cream crochet cover-up, while Trayn wore a yellow sundress.

Ad

Another click saw Taryn seated with a friend under a parasol, both dressed in beachwear and holding matching glasses. The caption read:

“NEW YORK ➡️ SOON,” hinting at her next destination after the island trip.

She also posted a photo with two friends near the water, all in swimwear and enjoying drinks. The post included a "Mallorca" location tag with sun and champagne emojis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama