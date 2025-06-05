Matthew Tkachuk’s sister Taryn drops 2-word message ahead of Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup Final Game 1

Matthew Takchuk and the Florida Panthers faced the Edmonton Oilers for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Wednesday night. Prior to the game, Tkachuk’s sister Taryn shared a rallying message for the Panthers.
Taryn Tkachuk reposted a story from her friend Ellie Marshall’s Instagram stories from her own account featuring a celebratory moment at the RAWR by Papi Steak restaurant, where she and friends were toasting with colorful drinks and tiger-themed drink vessels.
In the caption, she added:
“GO CATS 🐅🐅”
The Oilers scored first on the night when Leon Draisaitl netted the puck just over a minute into the first period. Florida responded midway through the period when Sam Bennett tipped in a Carter Verhaeghe shot while colliding with goalie Stuart Skinner. The goal stood after Edmonton’s failed coach’s challenge, and the Oilers were penalized for delay of game.
On the ensuing power play, Brad Marchand beat Skinner at 12:30 to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. Bennett struck again just two minutes into the second period, widening the Panthers lead to 3-1.
Edmonton answered quickly, with Viktor Arvidsson firing a slapshot through traffic to beat Sergei Bobrovsky and cut the deficit to one. The Oilers tied the game six minutes into the third period when Mattias Ekholm, returning from injury, finished off a feed from Connor McDavid with a low snapshot. Leon Draisaitl eventually sealed the win for the Oilers with less than a minute left in OT.
Matthew Tkachuk’s sister Taryn took a trip to Mallorca
Earlier this week, Matthew Tkachuk’s sister Taryn Tkachuk was spotted enjoying a sun-soaked bachelorette trip in Mallorca. She shared several moments from the celebration on her Instagram stories.
One photo showed her at Puro Beach Club where a friend was pouring champagne into the white glass Taryn held. The friend wore a cream crochet cover-up, while Trayn wore a yellow sundress.
Another click saw Taryn seated with a friend under a parasol, both dressed in beachwear and holding matching glasses. The caption read:
“NEW YORK ➡️ SOON,” hinting at her next destination after the island trip.
She also posted a photo with two friends near the water, all in swimwear and enjoying drinks. The post included a "Mallorca" location tag with sun and champagne emojis.
