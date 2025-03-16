Matthew Tkachuk's sister Taryn rocks Panthers star's fiancee Ellie's bachelorette party using fog guns

On Saturday, Florida Panthers alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk’s sister, Taryn, shared a glimpse at his fiancee Ellie Connell’s bachelorette party. Ellie and Matthew got engaged last year and are expected to tie the knot soon.

Ad

Taryn Tkachuk reposted a short clip on her Instagram stories featuring their celebrations from the evening. In the clip, Taryn can be seen holding a fog gun and spraying vapor while dancing with a group of girls.

via Instagram /@taryntkachuk

Taryn wore a sparkly mini dress and was surrounded by others who were raising their hands and cheering. The story was originally shared by Ellie.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier this week, Trayn enjoyed a ‘bridesmaid’s day’ at Fort Lauderdale with her future sister-in-law and shared a couple of stories on her Instagram. One of the images showed Ellie at an outdoor cafe wearing a white outfit and holding a drink.

In another story, Taryn posted a mirror selfie with Ellie from what appeared to be a bridal boutique’s changing room. Ellie wore a white mini dress while standing behind Taryn, who was in a pink ruched mini dress.

Ad

Matthew Tkachuk and Ellie Connell have been together for some time and made their first public appearance during the 2023 NHL Awards. They got engaged in April 2024.

Matthew Tkachuk sent his wishes to late Johnny Gaudreau’s son

Earlier last month, Matthew Tkachuk joined thousands of Columbus Blue Jackets fans in celebrating Johnny Gaudreau’s son Johnny Jr.’s first birthday. During a TV timeout at a Blue Jackets game, the crowd sang "Happy Birthday" to Johnny Jr. to make the day special for him and his family.

Ad

Tkachuk shared a clip of the moment on his Instagram stories and added his own birthday wish for his former teammate’s son.

“Happy birthday little hockey!” Matthew Tkachuk wrote in the caption.

The original video was posted by the "Spittin' Chiclets” on Instagram and showed Johnny Jr. on the jumbotron as the arena sang in unison. His mother, Meredith Gaudreau, was also briefly seen in the stands.

Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau were teammates during their time at the Calgary Flames. Since the tragic death of the Gaudreau brothers in a road accident last year, Tkachuk and the entire hockey community have come in solidarity to honor the legacy of the late NHL stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama