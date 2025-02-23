Matthew Tkachuk, Trevor Zegras and other NHL stars' wishes pour in for Johnny Gaudreau's son on his 1st birthday

NHL players Matthew Tkachuk and Trevor Zegras joined thousands of Columbus Blue Jackets fans in wishing Johnny Gaudreau Jr. on his first birthday. Tkachuk and Zegras shared a clip featuring the crowd at a Blue Jackets game singing "Happy Birthday" to Johnny Jr. and added their own birthday greetings in the caption.

The original Instagram reel was posted on Instagram by the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast on Saturday.

“Heartwarming moment in Columbus during the TV timeout, the crowd sang Happy Birthday to baby Johnny Gaudreau to celebrate his first birthday!” the caption read.

“Happy birthday little hockey!” Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk captioned his post on Instagram.

“Happy birthday Johnny!!” Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras wrote.

(Credit: IG/@matthew_tkachuk, @trevorzegras)

Johnny Jr. is the son of the late Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau. The reel features infant Johnny Jr. being shown on the jumbotron as the entire arena erupts into song. As the birthday song resounds throughout the rink, Johnny Jr.’s mother and Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, can be seen briefly in the next seat.

Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew, were tragically killed in a road accident in their hometown of Salem, New Jersey, on Aug. 29. The brothers, in town for their sister Katie’s wedding, were riding bicycles on the side of the road at night when they were reportedly hit by a car driven by a drunk driver.

The hockey community has come together to honor their memories and support their families in the months since their deaths. They have held a series of memorial events and ceremonies for the brothers.

On Feb. 6, Johnny and Matthew’s alma mater, Gloucester Catholic High School, held a special puck drop ceremony to honor their contribution to hockey. The brothers’ parents, Guy and Jane, sister Katie, and Johnny’s wife, Meredith, were present for the ceremony.

Matthew Tkachuk and Trevor Zegras were friends of Johnny Gaudreau

Matthew Tkachuk and Trevor Zegras had both played with Johnny Gaudreau, who was nicknamed “Johnny Hockey” for his dedication and skill on the ice.

While Matthew Tkachuk and Gaudreau were teammates at the Calgary Flames, Zegras said he looked up to the late Blue Jackets forward and was inspired by him. Zegras and Gaudreau represented the United States at the IIHF World Championship in Prague, Czechia.

"Getting to meet him was the coolest thing ever for me," Trevor Zegras said via TheHockeyNews. "I'll always remember the way he treated me from day one. Our rooms were right next to each other at World Championships, and I sat next to him in the locker room. He was such an amazing person."

Fans, analysts and players alike have repeatedly spoken about the impact Johnny Gaudreau had on the sport.

