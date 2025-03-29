  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Matthew Tkachuk
  • Matthew Tkachuk's sister Taryn shares adorable father-daughter snaps on her dad Keith's 53rd birthday

Matthew Tkachuk's sister Taryn shares adorable father-daughter snaps on her dad Keith's 53rd birthday

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Mar 29, 2025 04:59 GMT
Matthew Tkachuk
Matthew Tkachuk's sister Taryn shares adorable father-daughter snaps on her dad Keith's 53rd birthday [via IG/@taryntkachuk]

Florida Panthers alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk’s father and former NHLer Keith Tkachuk celebrated his 53rd birthday on Friday. Matthew’s sister Taryn shared a couple of heartwarming pictures with her father on the special occasion.

Ad

Taryn Tkachuk wished her dad on his birthday with two father-daughter clicks on her Instagram stories. The first picture was a selfie Taryn clicked with Keith at a hockey game probably during an away game against the Edmonton Oilers fans. Taryn can be seen wearing a red jacket and Keith donned a navy blue outfit with glasses.

“Happy birthday to the 🐐,” she wrote in the caption.
via Instagram /@taryntkachuk
via Instagram /@taryntkachuk

In the second click, they were at what appears to be a brewery both holding drinks. Keith wore a Hawaiian shirt and a cap, while Taryn sported a white dress with a black cap. The caption included three heart on fire emojis.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
via Instagram /@taryntkachuk
via Instagram /@taryntkachuk

During his time in the NHL, Keith Tkachuk played 18 seasons with the Jets, Coyotes, Blues and Thrashers before retiring in 2010. He scored 500 goals and 1,000 points, and is considered one of the best American-born players. His sons Matthew and Brady both play in the NHL.

Ad

Matthew Tkachuk’s sister Taryn celebrated his fiancee’s bachelor party

Earlier this month, Florida Panthers alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk’s fiancee Ellie Connell celebrated her bachelorette party ahead of their upcoming wedding. Tkachuk’s sister Taryn shared a carousel of photos from Ellie’s bachelorette party on her Instagram.

The celebration took place in Fort Lauderdale. In the post, Taryn shared pictures showing Ellie in a sparkly silver mini dress and herself in a black dress by the water. Another image saw the two in front of a balloon arrangement with Ellie in a white lace outfit and Taryn in a pink ruched dress.

Ad
“Soon to be sistaaaaa🤩🤩,” Taryn captioned the post.

Taryn also shared a video of Ellie using a fog gun while dancing with friends.

Ad

Earlier that week, Taryn and Ellie were seen spending time together at an outdoor cafe in Fort Lauderdale. They also visited a bridal boutique to try on bachelorette party outfits.

Ellie Connell is a luxury travel advisor affiliated with Departure Lounge. She launched her own business, Travel Untethered, back in January 2023.

Tkachuk and Connell got engaged in April 2024, just weeks before the Panthers won the Stanley Cup. Connell was present during the Stanley Cup Finals in June 2024, celebrating with Tkachuk and his family after the Panthers’ victory over the Oilers.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी