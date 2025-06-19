Matthew Tkachuk’s sister Taryn takes subtle dig at Connor McDavid's wife Lauren following Panthers second-straight Stanley Cup win 

After the Florida Panthers won their second straight Stanley Cup, Matthew Tkachuk’s sister, Taryn, celebrated the moment with a post on Instagram on Wednesday. She shared three photos from the celebration at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers’ home arena.
“It was always the rats….🐆🐀,” Taryn captioned the post.
The first photo showed Taryn posing with her two brothers. Matthew was holding the Stanley Cup, and Brady, who plays for the Ottawa Senators, stood beside them. The second photo showed Matthew on the ice, while other members of the Panthers were celebrating in the background. The third photo featured their dad, Keith Tkachuk, standing with Taryn and the Panthers’ rat mascot.
Taryn’s post came just days after Lauren Kyle, Connor McDavid’s wife, posted something similar but with a different tone. After the Oilers lost 6-1 to the Panthers in Game 3, Lauren shared a screenshot on her Instagram story the following Tuesday. It was about Alberta being rat-free since 1950, thanks to a government program. She didn’t write any caption with it, but fans believed it was a subtle dig at the Panthers.
Many think Lauren’s post was aimed at the Panthers’ “rat” identity. Florida has a long-standing tradition where fans throw plastic rats on the ice after goals. This started in 1995 when player Scott Mellanby killed a rat in the locker room before scoring two goals in a game. The moment was called a “rat trick,” and fans turned it into a ritual.
Additionally, in the NHL, some players are nicknamed “rats” because of how they play. They are tough, annoying, and like to get under opponents’ skin. Matthew Tkachuk is often called the “Rat King” for that reason. Brad Marchand is another player known for this style. And this time, they were playing for the same team, fueling the rat identity even further.
Taryn’s post seemed like a response to Lauren’s earlier message. While Lauren highlighted Alberta’s rat-free status, Taryn proudly embraced the Panthers’ rat identity. Her caption could be seen as a quiet reply.
The rat king, Matthew Tkachuk, was struggling with injury
Matthew Tkachuk had a strong playoff run despite a serious injury. He revealed after the final game that he played with a torn groin muscle. It was fully detached from the bone.
"I tore my adductor off the bone and had some hernia thing all on the same side," Tkachuk via CBS Sports.
Matthew Tkachuk still managed to score 23 points in 23 games and had a goal in the final game. He scored two goals in Game 4, which the Panthers lost, followed by another in Game 6, to defend their championship for another year.
