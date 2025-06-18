Matthew Tkachuk shares a kiss with fiancee Ellie Connell and embraces his family after back-to-back Stanley Cup win

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers have now won back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, beating the Edmonton Oilers in six games this time. After the 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6, Tkachuk celebrated on the ice with his fiancee, Ellie Connell, and the whole Tkachuk family.

A short video posted on Sportsnet’s Instagram account featured Matthew Tkachuk’s post-game moment as he shared an embrace and a kiss with Ellie before hugging sister Taryn, parents Chantal and Keith, and brother Brady on the ice.

“‘We’ve done this before, huh!’ 🥹 All ❤️ from the Tkachuks for Matthew’s 2nd #StanleyCup!” read the caption of the post.

Tkachuk scored Florida’s second goal of the night on the power play late in the first period. He also assisted on Sam Reinhart’s empty-net goal in the third.

The Panthers led 2-0 after the first, with Sam Reinhart opening the scoring. Reinhart added two more goals in the second and third to complete a four-goal night. Vasily Podkolzin scored Edmonton’s only goal late in the third.

The Panthers won their second straight Stanley Cup and became the first team since the Lightning in 2021 to repeat.

Matthew Tkachuk reveals playing through a torn abductor

After the win, Matthew Tkachuk shared that he played through a torn adductor and a hernia on the same side during the playoffs. He explained that the pain was intense and at times he thought about giving up.

He credited the Panthers’ trainers and medical staff for helping him push through and stay in the game. Despite the injuries, Tkachuk recorded 23 points in 23 playoff games, including 15 assists.

“I tore my adductor off the bone and had some hernia thing on the same side. Wanted to throw in the towel bunch of times.”

“I'm sure, I got to thank lot of people made me healthy enough, I wasn't easiest to deal with. ... on days where I probably wasn't in the best mood, coming to the rink, trainers, I wasn't in the best mood, I just owe them so much,” he added.

Matthew Tkachuk also got emotional talking about the support from his family.

“I wouldn’t be here without them, great support system at home here and then, my parent, by brother and my sister, I wouldn’t be here without them,” Tkachuk said.

He mentioned that their presence and support meant everything and called the back-to-back championships a dream come true.

