Matthew Tkachuk takes a jab at Edmonton Oilers during Panthers' Championship parade

The Florida Panthers and forward Matthew Tkachuk celebrated their historic Stanley Cup victory with a grand parade on Sunday, June 30. The festivities drew fans who were happy for the Panthers' first championship in franchise history following their thrilling 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

During the rally, Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk added a touch of humor to the celebrations with a playful jab at the defeated Oilers. Addressing the crowd, Tkachuk said:

“I heard it’s 70 degrees and sunny in Edmonton, but they don’t got no Cup.”

Upon Hearing this, the fans started clapping and lauging at Tkachuk's statement.

Tkachuk had made one more remark about Edmonton's loss just after winning Game 7.

"Shout out to my fans in Calgary, you know I couldn't let Edmonton win," Tkachuk said, (via Sportsnet.com)

Starting at Riomar Street, the parade went up A1A and ended at SE 5th Street, just a little north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park. Fans stood along the side of the road with Panthers flags and painted faces cheering on their favorite team.

A look at Matthew Tkachuk's performance in the Stanley Cup finals.

Matthew Tkachuk had a total of 26 goals and 62 assists in the 2023-24 regular season which put him 18th in the overall points scored. Tkachuk scored 22 points in the playoffs in which he scored six goals and 16 assists.

It's the craziest, most memorable, best week of my life. It's going to get better with the parade coming this weekend. It's a week I'll never forget for the rest of my life." Tkachuk said (via CBS.com).

Matthew Tkachuk's statement about his family

Matthew's father, Keith Tkachuk, and his brother Brady, a star winger for the Ottawa Senators were with Tkachuk to celebrate the Stanley Cup win. The Tkachuk family often spends time at their house in South Florida, making the playoff more memorable.

"Having my parents at the house, my fiancée was there...getting walked out to the car by my dad and brother, getting game 7 pointers...I wanted it for them. That was a really special moment." Tkachuk said, (via CBS.com)

The Panthers secured a 2-1 victory in Game 7 on June 24, starting a week-long celebration.