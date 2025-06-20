Matthew Tkachuk takes savage dig at Connor McDavid during Panthers' wild Stanley Cup celebration

Matthew Tkachuk took a playful shot at Connor McDavid during the Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup celebration in Miami. The Panthers defeated the Oilers in Game 6 to win their second Stanley Cup in their home arena, at Amerant Bank.

During the Panthers' celebration at E11EVEN Miami, Matthew Tkachuk took the mic on stage and shouted,

“Connor McDavid WHO?!”

Following this, the crowd went wild, and they cheered loudly. The video was shared on X by BarDown.

Tkachuk was also seen singing “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan later in the night. The Panthers were enjoying their second straight championship win.

Meanwhile, McDavid and the Oilers were dealing with another tough loss in the Stanley Cup Final. McDavid, who led the team in point production (33) in the playoffs, tied with teammate Leon Draisaitl, gave credit to the Panthers for the tough series.

“We lost to a really good team. Nobody quit ... they’re a heck of a team," McDavid said, via NHL.com. "They’re back-to-back Stanley Cup champions for a reason (strong team) ... Their forecheck was great, they tilted the rink."

"They were able to stay on top of us all over the place, and we were never really able to generate any momentum up the ice ... trying the same thing over and over again, and banging our heads against the wall."

The Oilers had a strong playoff run, winning their first three rounds in 6 or fewer games, but fell short again. They hope to learn from this and return stronger next season. The team will aim for better depth and team chemistry.

Matthew Tkachuk's previous comments on Connor McDavid

This was not the first such incident; previously, after winning his second Stanley Cup, Matthew Tkachuk spoke about Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. Speaking to the media, he said McDavid would win the Stanley Cup one day.

"When you have a player that good and that talented, (McDavid) is going to win one day, wherever it is," Tkachuk said about the Oilers' captain.

Matthew Tkachuk has also talked about how the Panthers played as a group.

"Our team was a team, and when things were getting hard for them, they looked to one guy (hinting at McDavid)," Tkachuk said. "But our team, we do it collectively, and that is why we’re lifting the Stanley Cup right now.”

Last season, the Florida Panthers won their first Stanley Cup in their 31-year franchise history. Now, they have won it twice. They have built a balanced team and are getting labeled as a modern-day dynasty.

