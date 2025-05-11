"Matthews over Kucherov is insanity": Hockey fans debate NHL Quarter-Century Team additions ft. Johnny Gaudreau, Connor McDavid & more

The NHL unveiled its Quarter-Century Team featuring players who debuted after 2010 on Saturday.
Leading the star-studded list was Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid. Additionally, two Colorado Avalanche players made the cut: Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. The late Johnny Hockey, Johnny Gaudreau was named to the team.
Rounding out the list are Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews and Oilers star Leon Draisaitl.
While the impressive list has no shortage of star power, some fans were none-too-impressed by some of the selections.
Here’s a look at what some fans had to say:
“Matthews over Kucherov is insanity,” one fan wrote on X.
“Gaudreau wouldn't be picked here over Kucherov if he was still alive,” this fan chimed in.
“Nikita Kucherov not in this list is criminal,” another fan posted on social media.
Meanwhile, some fans took advantage of the opportunity to express their support for the list of players represented in this group.
Let’s look at these fans’ comments:
“Stacked,” one fan remarked.
“JOHNNY JOHNNY JOHNNY!” this fan weighed in.
“❤️🔥💙” another fan posted.
The players on the Quarter-Century Team are voted by fans, with the top vote-getters making the list published by the NHL, in addition to each team’s first and second Quarter-Century Team selections.
NHL Quarter-Century Team features impressive list of hardware
The NHL Quarter-Century Team for skaters who debuted after 2010 consists of six players who were selected from a list of 25 finalists.
According to NHL.com, fans voted from February 12 to April 1 to select the players they felt should have made the final cut.
In total, the list of six skaters chosen features players who have won two Stanley Cups, six Hart Trophy awards, two Conn Smythe winners, six Art Ross Trophy titles, five Rocket Richard awards, one Norris Trophy, two Lady Byng titles, and seven Ted Lindsay winners.
That impressive list leaves little room to doubt players who are just now entering their primes.
It’s worth pointing out that the list also includes three number-one overall picks: Nathan MacKinnon in 2013 by the Colorado Avalanche, Connor McDavid in 2015 by the Edmonton Oilers, and Auston Matthews in 2016 by the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Of the six players on the Quarter-Century Team, three remain in the hunt for this year’s Stanley Cup. Draisaitl and McDavid are currently battling the Vegas Golden Knights, while Auston Matthews is facing the Florida Panthers.
The NHL has yet to reveal its list of top goalies named the Quarter-Century squad. That list will be unveiled on Sunday.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama