"Matty being Matty": Johnny Gaudreau's sister shares funny throwback picture with brother Matthew

Late NHL stars Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau died in a tragic road accident in late August while biking in Salem County. Since then, the Gaudreau family has been grieving the loss of their loved ones and paying tributes in their honor.

On Friday, Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie reposted a throwback picture from her elder sister Kristen’s Instagram stories. The group photo saw Matthew Gaudreau posing with his two sisters and a couple of friends.

“Matty being Matyy lol Miss you lots 💙,” the post was captioned.

via Instagram/@kgaudreau13

In the image, Katie wore a dark blue jacket while Kristen wore a maroon college sweatshirt. Between them, Matthew stood hugging his two sisters and sticking out his tongue as they all posed for the camera.

Trending

Johnny Gaudreau's brother Matthew got pissed over “Soup Sunday”

All four of the Gaudreau siblings shared a close bond. Earlier last weekend, Katie shared a nostalgic story about her late brother Matthew and how he had a love-hate relationship during their Sunday gatherings at Katie’s place.

She called it their family “Soup Sunday” when every fall they gathered together to have soup that Katie made and watch football together. But Matthew Gaudreau was not a fan.

“Matthew hated Soup Sunday…he claimed soup was only an app and not meant to be an entire dinner,” Katie wrote.

Although the young Gaudreau brother argued that soup was only an appetizer and not a complete meal, he and his wife Madeline would return every weekend to spend time with the family.

“Sundays were his only day off so him and Madeline would spend the day with us watching football but I always cook soup on Sundays during the fall and call it 'Soup Sunday'. Every single week he got pissed because of 'Soup Sunday' but every single Sunday they came back,” Katie recalled.

Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew’s family were exceptionally close. In fact, Matthew’s widow Madeline shared that her late husband used to treat his nephews and nieces as if they were “his own.”

Last Tuesday, Madeline shared a throwback picture of Matthew Gaudreau feeding his brother’s daughter Noa from a bottle. In the caption, she wrote:

“Matty with baby Noa 💗 The love he has for his nieces and nephew you would have thought they were his own 🤍.”

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were tragically killed on August 29 while cycling near their family home in New Jersey when a suspected drunk driver hit them with his truck. The driver, Sean Higgins, appeared in court this month, where prosecutors were given more time to secure an indictment.

Higgins faces charges including two counts of death by auto, reckless driving and open container violations. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback