Max Domi & girlfriend Estelle spend "72 hours in Paris" with Leafs forward's family

Maple Leafs forward Max Domi traveled to Paris last week with his siblings and girlfriend Estelle Phillips to surprise his mother Leanne Domi for her birthday. On Saturday, Estelle shared a carousel of pictures on her Instagram recapping their Paris trip.In the first photo, she stood next to Max Domi on a balcony overlooking the Seine River. Estelle wore a black strapless top and black pants, while he sported a short-sleeved white button-up shirt and beige pants.“72 hrs in paris for the best with the best ❤️,” she captioned the post.Another image showed the group aboard a classic wooden boat labeled “River Limousine,” waving as they passed by the Musée d’Orsay. A third click featured Max Domi’s sister Avery with Estelle smiling close together as they snapped a selfie with the Seine in the background. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEstelle also posted a group shot on the riverbank, where Max, Estelle, Leanne and several others posed together. She rounded out the set with a photo of Max and herself on the boat in front of the Eiffel Tower. Estelle was in a white shirt over a black top with blue jeans, and Max wore a black t-shirt and light gray shorts.Avery Domi had also shared a few snaps from their Paris trip. In the caption, she wrote:“Surprised our mom in Paris, lots of laughs, love &amp; memories we’ll cherish forever ❤️🇫🇷🥖🍷” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe last clip in her carousel featured the moment the three Domi siblings surprised their mother and hugged her.Max Domi penned an emotional message for mom LeanneEarlier in June, Max Domi took part in the 2025 Breakthrough T1D Walk which is a fundraiser hosted by Breakthrough T1D Canada. He joined the walk with his mother Leanne.Domi later posted a photo with his mom at the finish line on his Instagram stories. In the caption, he shared how tough it was growing up with Type 1 diabetes and thanked his mom for her support.“My mom used to have to wake up at 3 am every single night to test my blood glucose levels when I was a kid. Wouldn’t be where I am without you. Love you mom.”“You’re the best! ❤️” he added.Max was diagnosed with T1D at age 12 and later found out he also had celiac disease. He has previously spoken about the daily pressure of managing the disease and how it can affect mental health.The Breakthrough T1D Walk earlier known as the JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes is a yearly event that raises money and awareness for T1D research in Canada. Families, volunteers, sponsors and public figures take part in walks across the country.